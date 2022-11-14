Elite 2024 running back has Notre Dame in his top group

The 2023 class has yet to even had the opportunity to sign but with the early period coming up next month, it’s getting close to looking forward to the 2024 cycle. The Irish have already gotten a head start on that class, already with seven early commits in the class.

Today, Aneyas Williams of Missouri dropped his top 10 schools and Notre Dame was included along with Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss. Williams is one of the best in the country and already is trending to the Irish. 247Sports national recruiting lead, Steve Wiltfong, has crystal balled the five-foot-eleven and 195-pound back to Notre Dame.

This would be a massive recruiting win for Marcus Freeman, beating out some very good programs for Williams signature. It is still early but it does look like at this point in his recruitment, the Irish are in the drivers seat.

