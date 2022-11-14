ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Elite 2024 running back has Notre Dame in his top group

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJ1m2_0jAkUQsI00

The 2023 class has yet to even had the opportunity to sign but with the early period coming up next month, it’s getting close to looking forward to the 2024 cycle. The Irish have already gotten a head start on that class, already with seven early commits in the class.

Today, Aneyas Williams of Missouri dropped his top 10 schools and Notre Dame was included along with Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss. Williams is one of the best in the country and already is trending to the Irish. 247Sports national recruiting lead, Steve Wiltfong, has crystal balled the five-foot-eleven and 195-pound back to Notre Dame.

This would be a massive recruiting win for Marcus Freeman, beating out some very good programs for Williams signature. It is still early but it does look like at this point in his recruitment, the Irish are in the drivers seat.

List

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Four-Star QB Trending to Notre Dame on the Crystal Ball

247Sports' Emily Proud spoke this week with National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong about the latest across the college football and recruiting landscape. One of the topics was surrounding Notre Dame football. Emily brought up Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey and whether or not he'd...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Comeback

Details emerge on disturbing arrest of former Syracuse star

Some disturbing news emerged earlier this week about former Syracuse Orange and NBA forward Donté Greene. According to Mike Waters of Syracuse.com, Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana for an alleged robbery. The store clerk detailed the incident in the police report, saying that Greene told him to “give Read more... The post Details emerge on disturbing arrest of former Syracuse star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GOSHEN, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Former NBA player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at Indiana gas station: reports

GOSHEN, Ind. - Former NBA player and Syracuse standout Donte Green was arrested in Indiana last week after allegedly trying to rob a gas station, according to police. The former 2008 first-round draft pick was charged with robbery, intimidation and interfering in the reporting of a crime after Goshen Police responded to a "robbery in progress" call just after midnight on Nov. 8, according to police records.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE 15

Jets look for repeat against North Judson at semi-state

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Last year at 1A semi-state the Jets steam-rolled North Judson 42-7 as Adams Central advanced to the state title game. This Friday, Jets fans would love a repeat performance as Adams Central goes on the road to face North Judson at semi-state for the second year in a row. Adams Central, […]
NORTH JUDSON, IN
95.3 MNC

Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student

The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting

A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michigan feels the cold as snow falls all over Berrien County

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Welcome to winter weather across Michiana. Several communities north of the state line got several inches of snow overnight and the flurries just kept on falling. Benton Harbor was one of the first, but most of the snow from Wednesday morning was melted and gone by the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit

HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control. Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year. Coleman had sought to...
GARY, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy