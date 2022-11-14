Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police report three overnight shootings, 1 arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
3 people shot, injured near 35th and McKinley
Three people are in the hospital with injuries after police say gunmen opened fire, hitting two people in a car and one walking outside.
Video: Milwaukee judge brought to tears at emotional Darrell Brooks sentencing
Waukesha Circuit Court judge Jennifer Dorow ended an emotional trial by sentencing Darrell Brooks to life in prison. Brooks killed six people and wounded several others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin in 2021.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
CBS 58
Shooting near Warren and Hamilton seriously wounds Milwaukee woman, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 11:30 p.m. near Warren and Hamilton. A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a serious gunshot wound. Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Warren and Hamilton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near Warren and Hamilton. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a gunshot serious wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee County open cases; 3 remaining
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks might have been sentenced for his crimes in Waukesha, but his time in the courtroom is far from over. That is because Brooks has three open cases in Milwaukee County. Two of the pending Brooks cases in Milwaukee surround a domestic violence incident. Brooks was actually...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
NBC26
'Best we can do for victims': Waukesha County DA reacts to Brooks' life in prison sentence
WAUKESHA, Wis — Waukesha County's District Attorney Susan Opper said after the sentencing of Darrell Brooks that she's grateful he'll never be a free man. "It's the best we can do for our victims, unfortunately, is to hold him accountable and have them know that he'll never walk free again," said Opper. "They have the whole community behind them, not only Waukesha County, the state of Wisconsin, really the whole nation."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, man dead in vacant building near 37th and Walnut
Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning. The victim, a man, was found dead inside a vacant building.
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack
MADISON, Wis., (WTVO) — Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of running his car through last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade, has been sentenced to life in prison. Brooks made a final statement Wednesday after being convicted on all 76 counts against him. He said that he did not plan the attack and apologized to victims for […]
