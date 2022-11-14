WAUKESHA, Wis — Waukesha County's District Attorney Susan Opper said after the sentencing of Darrell Brooks that she's grateful he'll never be a free man. "It's the best we can do for our victims, unfortunately, is to hold him accountable and have them know that he'll never walk free again," said Opper. "They have the whole community behind them, not only Waukesha County, the state of Wisconsin, really the whole nation."

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO