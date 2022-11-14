Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
McPherson USD 418 Residents Asked to Complete Survey on Facilities Needs
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson USD 418 residents should expect to receive a pamphlet in the mail this week outlining facilities challenges and the options proposed. Filling out the short survey will provide the district with community input on futureproofing USD 418 facilities. The district reports that many buildings, including...
adastraradio.com
PrairieStar’s New Pediatrics Clinic Opens November 28th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On Monday, November 28th, PrairieStar’s much-awaited new Pediatrics Clinic will open to both new and existing Pediatric patients. The clinic includes an expanded area with exam rooms, a laboratory, a vaccine room, and a procedure room that will be used for both medical procedures and integrated dental care. It also enables PrairieStar to have a space that can withstand nature’s worst in Reno County.
Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan
More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
adastraradio.com
The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, November 17
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.® on November 17, 2022, is an opportunity for those who smoke or use tobacco to consider quitting, not only for one day, but for a lifetime. Those who participate will be joining thousands of others across the country in taking an important step towards living their best smokefree life. Visit with the Reno County Health Department in downtown Hutchinson on November 17th during the Third Thursday event near Avenue A Park. Learn about KanQuit!, My Life My Quit, the Resist Program and make a pledge for a healthy lifestyle change on the Pledge Board. There will be free cider and cocoa at the table.
KAKE TV
Local shelter says number of Wichita families becoming homeless skyrocketing since WERAP ended
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of people are going through hard times. Loss of family members, stuff like that. It's hard out here," said William Dickerson. For so many people like Dickerson, the pandemic came with an endless list of challenges. Now, he says the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program was the only thing keeping a roof over his head.
Wichita North High students vote on new mascot name
Students at Wichita North High School voted for a new mascot on Thursday, picking from four potential mascot names.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Community Blood Drives Nov. 28-30
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community blood drives will begin Monday, November 28 at First Presbyterian Church located at 201 E. Sherman Hutchinson, KS, and conclude on November 30th. The 3-day blood drives will help ensure new moms, premature babies, cancer patients, and accident victims have access to safe, lifesaving blood. The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply. This year’s goal for the annual drive is to collect 287 units.
Central Christian School students spreading message
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The children of Central Christian School (CCS) in Hutchinson, have a cross-continental message to send, and have partnered with Samaritan's Purse for Operation Christmas Child (OCC) to send it. "Samaritan's Purse is a ministry ," explained CCS elementary principal Judy Parsons. "They have churches that they...
KWCH.com
RSV hospitalizations rise, impacted El Dorado family shares experience
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals continue to face a challenge with the continued spread of RSV pushing capacity in pediatric units. Tuesday, 12 News spoke with an El Dorado mother who saw the scope of the problem firsthand as her 1-year-old son recently was sick with RSV and needed care in a hospital. She ended up having to go to Topeka for the urgent care her son needed.
adastraradio.com
Interfaith Housing and Community Services Hosts Annual Home for the Holidays this Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Interfaith Housing and Community Services in Hutchinson will host Home for the Holidays this Saturday, Nov. 19th. The annual open house and fundraiser, always the Saturday before Thanksgiving, will feature pictures with Santa, decorated trees, gift baskets, wreaths and art to bid on, a toy raffle, kids’ crafts, cookies and hot chocolate, and more.
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
ksal.com
Free Grocery Giveaway Planned
A Salina church will be giving away free groceries this weekend. The Ark Church Salina is planning its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this Saturday morning. The church tells KSAL News the grocery giveaway is a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities receive free groceries. They do not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
Pratt Tribune
Task force seeks retail ban on single-use bags, Dillons working on phased elimination
TOPEKA — The purposeful life span of plastic bags that are a staple of retail stores can be measured in minutes, while these thinnest of load-bearing containers take decades to decompose in landfills. The familiar store-tohome bags have a knack for finding their way into the environment as litter...
adastraradio.com
Naming Meeting for Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative’s 7th Neighborhood is Tuesday Evening
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is meeting on Tuesday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. at The Zone, 805 E. Ave. B, to discuss possible names for its newest featured neighborhood. Previously agreed upon, official boundaries for the neighborhood will stretch from K-61 west to Walnut Street,...
Veterans receive turkeys for Thanksgiving
Wichita's Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store is making sure local veterans and their families have all they need to put Thanksgiving on the table this year.
Salina's Campbell Plaza decorated for the holidays
Like elves in the final stretch before Christmas, three men from UltraShine Holiday Lights braved the November cold Monday to provide some holiday cheer in downtown Salina. Surrounded by a myriad of boxes full of Christmas tree branches and ornaments, the three worked to build an 18-foot Christmas tree in Campbell Plaza. The tree will serve as the Salina community Christmas tree and will be officially lit Saturday as a part of Salina Downtown's Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights.
adastraradio.com
Vernice Lucille Brubaker
Vernice Lucille Brubaker, 91, of McPherson, Kansas passed away at 12:41 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in McPherson, Kansas. Vernice was born in Seattle, Washington on August 31, 1931, a daughter of Myrtle (Mohler) and Victor Wilhelm. Vernice attended LaVerne College, LaVerne, California where she received her teaching degree. She...
KAKE TV
'Some of us need this place': Winter push to get people experiencing homelessness in Wichita to shelters underway
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the winter months commence, Wichita leaders are pushing to get members of the homeless community to shelters given the cold weather. HumanKind Ministries opened its 24/7 Emergency Winter Shelter Tuesday for the season. The service will remain open through March 31. “I utilize homeless shelters,...
adastraradio.com
IWG Opens New Co-Working Space in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (REjournals) – IWG,plc, a provider of flexible workspaces, has opened a new Regus center in Hutchinson, Kansas, as the demand for hybrid working continues to grow with companies of all sizes permanently embracing the model. The new Regus location is in the heart of Hutchinson, near the...
adastraradio.com
Johnnie Lee Cheeks, Jr.
Johnnie “Junebug” Lee Cheeks, Jr. entered the Gates of Glory on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born June 27, 1958, in Great Bend, Kansas to Johnnie Cheeks, Sr. and Virginia Lee (Robinson) Cheeks. Johnnie attended Larned High School, Larned, KS. After graduating,...
Comments / 0