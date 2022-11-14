ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame appears about to flip big-time quarterback target

By Nick Shepkowski
 3 days ago
Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to four-star Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paull II quarterback Kenny Minchey back in September. The thing is, Minchey committed to Pittsburgh back on April 30. That commitment is no longer and it appears to be great news for Notre Dame.

Minchey announced Monday that he was officially ending his commitment to Pitt.

I want to thank Coach Narduzzi, Coach Cignetti, Coach Dibiaso, and the rest of the coaching staff at Pitt for believing in me and providing me with an opportunity to play college football.

After prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh.

Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me through this hard decision.

-KM4

Rumors began circulating online recently that Notre Dame was in the running to flip a 2023 quarterback. It just so happens that Minchey is set to make an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend as the Irish host Boston College on senior day.

On3‘s Recruiting Prediction Machine now gives the Irish over a 96% chance at winning the race for Minchey. A potential Minchey commitment would give the Irish 24 total pledges in the 2023 recruiting cycle with 21 of those having at least a four-star rating on 247Sports.

Fighting Irish Wire will keep an eye on all of this as things could soon be getting even sweeter for Notre Dame on the recruiting front.

