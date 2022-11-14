Read full article on original website
Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday, and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued...
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee County open cases; 3 remaining
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks might have been sentenced for his crimes in Waukesha, but his time in the courtroom is far from over. That is because Brooks has three open cases in Milwaukee County. Two of the pending Brooks cases in Milwaukee surround a domestic violence incident. Brooks was actually...
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Life in prison without extended supervision
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Judge Jennifer Dorow threw the book at Brooks Wednesday, Nov. 16, handing down the maximum sentence, drawing applause from the courtroom filled with victims and their families.
Brookfield Kohl's theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify a man who stole more than $700 in clothing from Kohl's on 124th Street. The crime happened on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. Police said the man got away in a 2008-2009 Taurus with a temporary plate in the rear window. The...
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, Vincent Lee King, is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. King was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree reckless homicide, but he's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't...
SUV rams Jackson squad before high-speed chase
JACKSON, Wis. - Jackson police are looking for the driver of an SUV who rammed a squad and then led officers on a chase early on Saturday, Nov. 12. Around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle pull into the parking lot of a closed business on Glen Brooke Drive in Jackson, later pulling into a driveway nearby.
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha parade victims speak, court cleared over threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sending a message loud and clear, 45 victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack shared powerful personal accounts of how the attack impacted them Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the first of two sentencing hearings for Darrell Brooks. Tuesday's hearing was not without disruptions. A threat...
Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
Luke Dorsey pleads guilty; shot 2 women in February 2020
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of shooting two women in a home near 21st and Wright in February 2020 pleaded guilty to the charges against him on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The accused is Luke Dorsey – and he pleaded guilty to the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide.
Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
Milwaukee shooting, 3 men wounded near 35th and McKinley
MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday, Nov. 17. According to police, the shooting happened near 35th and McKinley – but the victims were at different locations. A 51-year-old man was shot while walking. The other victims, ages 33 and 34, were driving when they were hit.
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
Warren and Hamilton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near Warren and Hamilton. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a gunshot serious wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, ceremony marks 1 year since attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A day after Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison for killing six and injuring more than 60 when he drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, Waukesha leaders said with the trial over, it’s time to push forward as a community. At Cutler...
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
Baseball stadium vandalism; Keyon Lambert not guilty due to insanity
MILWAUKEE - Keyon Lambert, the Milwaukee man prosecutors say admitted to causing more than $40,000 in damage to then-Miller Park on June 2, 2020, had a plea hearing Monday, Nov. 14. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Keyon Lambert was initially charged with one count of criminal...
