wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

Hops and Holler's owner talks future plans after announcing bar's closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Deadly I-40 Crash

Hops and Holler's owner talks future plans after announcing bar's closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect captured

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning that a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle is in custody. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the 1500 block of Industrial Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: Combat medic finds healing on horseback

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It doesn't matter what day you visit the farm. You will almost certainly find John Niceley on the back of a horse galloping across the oldest working farm in Knox County — Strong Stock Farm. It traces its roots to 1791 and consists of around 1,000 acres of pastures and woodlands along the Holston River.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
k105.com

Child unable to escape Bell Co. house fire perishes in blaze

A child has perished in a Bell County house fire. Mark Smolick, 10, a student at Middlesboro Middle School, died Sunday night after he was unable to escape a fire at his home. Firefighters arrived at the residence on Ironwood Road, in the heart of Middlesboro, at approximately 7:00 Sunday night and found the home was nearly fully engulfed in flames, according to multiple media reports. Five other people in the residence were able to escape the flames and suffered only minor injuries.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a retired K-9 officer had died. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. “Kelly was fortunate to spend her retirement days lounging outside, on the couch, and at the...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

