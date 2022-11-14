Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy says he'll make decision on Louisiana governor's race this week
NEW ORLEANS — The field for the 2023 Louisiana governor's race could become much clearer this week. Just one day after U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced that he's strongly considering a run and would have an announcement soon, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said he is likewise considering a run and would make a statement on that later this week.
WWL-TV
No, former President Trump could not serve two more terms if reelected
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, former President Donald Trump announced he is running for president in 2024 from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, hasn’t yet announced a final decision on whether he will run for reelection. Ahead of Trump’s announcement, several VERIFY...
Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost
Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she's assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters who had trouble casting ballots as she considers her next move
Tennessee senators attempt to block marriage equality bill
Tennessee's Republican Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn tried Wednesday to block a bill that would make same-sex marriage and interracial marriage federal law.
Who is leading the toss-up congressional election between David Valadao and Rudy Salas?
It’s still too early to tell who will win. Valadao continues to lead the tight race that still has not been called.
EXPLAINER: How a Boebert-Frisch House recount would work
A thin margin in Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's reelection race against Democrat Adam Frisch could trigger a rare automatic recount in an election that will help determine the extent of the GOP's slim House majority
