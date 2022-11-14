ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Prayer walk for Omaha's latest homicide victim

(Omaha,Neb.) — Tuesday evening dozens gathered to remember and pray for Omaha's latest homicide victim, 20-year-old Karly Wood. She was one of eight people shot on Sunday morning leaving a birthday party . Two other females and five males where also injured in the shooting. The OPD Homicide Unit...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local outage causes more than 18,000 OPPD customers to briefly lose power

LA VISTA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you lost power earlier today, you're not alone. The Omaha Public Power District reports more than 18,000 customers also lost power. The affected areas stretched from La Vista to Papillion to parts of southwest and northwest Omaha. We're told the outage happened when a...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Lincoln casino earns over $850K in tax revenue in first month

LINCOLN, Neb. — In it's first full month of operations, a casino in Lincoln generated more than $850,000 in tax revenue. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released it's October report. It said that WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC made $854,077 in tax revenue last month. The commission said nearly...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Inmate escapes from Community Corrections Center

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) escaped today, according to authorities at the CCC-O. Robert Moss, 38, left the facility without authorization. Moss's electronic monitoring device was removed and located by staff near a shopping center about a mile from CCC-O. When they...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting south of Fontenelle Park

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - According to Omaha police, one person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. UPDATE 11/17/22: The victim has been identified as Sincere Brooks, 19. Details are limited at this time, but FOX42 News has learned the shooting happened around 3:00 P.M. in an area a little...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Streetcar proposals on First Reading at city council

OMAHA, Neb.—Two proposed ordinances regarding the streetcar plan were on First Reading at the Omaha City Council this evening. One would authorize two purchase agreements between the city and the nonprofit group City of Omaha Public Facilities Corporation for funding the costs of building and equipping streetcars, as well as the costs of building and equipping the building for streetcar operations.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Here's a holiday that's good enough to eat: National Fast Food Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Fast Food Day is November 16, and it celebrates the easy and quick dine-in, drive-in, and take-out meals, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Fast food is classified as any meal that has a low preparation time and is served in a package. Walter Anderson sold hamburgers...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

BBB warns of online scams as the holiday season approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of online scams as the holiday season quickly approaches, according to a press release from teh company. It is important for people to be mindful when it comes to shopping online especially with social media scrolling. In 2021, BBB...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy