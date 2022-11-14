Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
Over $5M in federal grants awarded to Nebraska to develop plans for broadband expansion
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has been awarded two federal grants totaling nearly $5.6 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service. According to Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Connect Nebraska working group was created as a team of leaders tasked with...
fox42kptm.com
Prayer walk for Omaha's latest homicide victim
(Omaha,Neb.) — Tuesday evening dozens gathered to remember and pray for Omaha's latest homicide victim, 20-year-old Karly Wood. She was one of eight people shot on Sunday morning leaving a birthday party . Two other females and five males where also injured in the shooting. The OPD Homicide Unit...
fox42kptm.com
Local outage causes more than 18,000 OPPD customers to briefly lose power
LA VISTA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you lost power earlier today, you're not alone. The Omaha Public Power District reports more than 18,000 customers also lost power. The affected areas stretched from La Vista to Papillion to parts of southwest and northwest Omaha. We're told the outage happened when a...
fox42kptm.com
Lincoln casino earns over $850K in tax revenue in first month
LINCOLN, Neb. — In it's first full month of operations, a casino in Lincoln generated more than $850,000 in tax revenue. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released it's October report. It said that WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC made $854,077 in tax revenue last month. The commission said nearly...
fox42kptm.com
DEA gets thousands of pounds in drug take back program and explains why it's the best way
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Most of us have had at least one bottle of prescription medication from the pharmacy. Do you still have those old prescription medicines just sitting around the house?. Most people probably do but there is a safe way to get rid of them.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
fox42kptm.com
Inmate escapes from Community Corrections Center
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) escaped today, according to authorities at the CCC-O. Robert Moss, 38, left the facility without authorization. Moss's electronic monitoring device was removed and located by staff near a shopping center about a mile from CCC-O. When they...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting south of Fontenelle Park
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - According to Omaha police, one person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. UPDATE 11/17/22: The victim has been identified as Sincere Brooks, 19. Details are limited at this time, but FOX42 News has learned the shooting happened around 3:00 P.M. in an area a little...
fox42kptm.com
Streetcar proposals on First Reading at city council
OMAHA, Neb.—Two proposed ordinances regarding the streetcar plan were on First Reading at the Omaha City Council this evening. One would authorize two purchase agreements between the city and the nonprofit group City of Omaha Public Facilities Corporation for funding the costs of building and equipping streetcars, as well as the costs of building and equipping the building for streetcar operations.
fox42kptm.com
Here's a holiday that's good enough to eat: National Fast Food Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Fast Food Day is November 16, and it celebrates the easy and quick dine-in, drive-in, and take-out meals, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Fast food is classified as any meal that has a low preparation time and is served in a package. Walter Anderson sold hamburgers...
fox42kptm.com
BBB warns of online scams as the holiday season approaches
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of online scams as the holiday season quickly approaches, according to a press release from teh company. It is important for people to be mindful when it comes to shopping online especially with social media scrolling. In 2021, BBB...
fox42kptm.com
CHI Health talk preventing illness, eating right and staying mentally well during holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — CHI Health officials held a Zoom call Tuesday on preventing illnesses, eating right, and staying mentally well during the holiday season. With the trifecta of diseases (RSV, COVID-19, and the flu) going around right now, there is a lot to worry about when it comes to family gatherings for the holidays.
fox42kptm.com
Council Bluffs Winterfest returns with real reindeer, Santa, and more!
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs' Winterfest returns with real reindeer, Santa Claus, and more on Friday, November 18 in Bayliss Park, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. The festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a lighting ceremony. Other things to...
fox42kptm.com
OPPD proposing almost 3% bill increase due to 'fuel and purchased power price increases'
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — OPPD announced on Wednesday evening that in response to 'fuel and purchased power price increases,' the company is prosing a line item increase on customer bills that would help cover the utilities cost. The proposal would raise customers’ total bills by an average of 2.9%...
Comments / 0