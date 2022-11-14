Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Male Subject Yelling, Assault/Battery – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence After Punching and Biting Ex-Girlfriend, Says MCSO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at approximately 6:06 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
kymkemp.com
Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation
While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
ksro.com
Update on Domestic Violence Incident from Forestville: One Thrown from Moving Car
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence incident that ended with a person being thrown from a moving car in Forestville. The incident, which happened Tuesday night, was originally reported as a pedestrian hit by a car. Police now say the person was on the hood of a moving car and was thrown off when the driver made a sudden stop. The person was taken to a hospital but there has been no update on their condition. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
mendofever.com
Child Custody Issue, Suspicious Person – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.14.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Man Arrested in Ukiah After Deputies Discover Him Hiding Under a Blanket—Woman Accused of Harboring
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Covelo Man Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Wednesday morning to submit verdicts finding the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Georgie Eugene Britton Hoaglin, age 22, of Covelo, was found guilty of...
ksro.com
Sheriff’s Office Refuses to Release Information on Pedestrian Getting Hit in Forestville
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says it won’t be releasing details about an incident that closed River Road on the Hacienda Bridge last night. A Redcom dispatcher told the “Press Democrat” that a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened in front of Sam’s Market in Forestville at about 5 p.m. The area was closed for about two hours. The sheriff’s office called the incident “domestic-related” and said its policy not to release any details because of that.
ksro.com
Girl Arrested in Ukiah for DUI and Hit and Run
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested in Ukiah for suspected DUI and hit and run. A crash was reported Saturday morning on Wiyat Drive. Apparently, an SUV struck a parked vehicle so hard that it was pushed into the garage of a nearby residence. The driver and her 15-year-old passenger, also believed to be intoxicated, fled on foot as residents called police. Officers found the girls hiding in a nearby garage. The teen driver was arrested on multiple charges.
mendofever.com
Subject Stole Burrito And Threw A Rock, Subject Throwing Things Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 11.14.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Clearlake Oaks Woman Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
A Clearlake Oaks woman has been convicted of first-degree murder for killing her ex-boyfriend from Rohnert Park. After a four-week trial, 58-year-old Tammy Sue Grogan-Robinson was convicted of killing Charles Vernon McClelland in July of 2021. She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12th and faces 25 years to life in prison and an additional 25 years because she used a gun. Grogan-Robinson and McClelland had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. She claimed she killed McClelland because he had sexually assaulted her the previous day while holding a gun to her head. However, a rape kit did not detect any identifiable male DNA and none of McClelland’s DNA was found on the gun allegedly used in the assault. Texts were unconvered between Grogan-Robinson and a friend in which she said she was going to shoot McClelland.
mendofever.com
Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO
On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
ksro.com
Handgun and Cocaine Found During Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
A driver has been arrested in Santa Rosa after he was found with a handgun and cocaine. An officer pulled over a vehicle on North Dutton Avenue Monday afternoon for an equipment violation. While speaking with the driver, the officer saw an open can of “White Claw” inside the car. The officer searched the vehicle and found a Glock 17 9mm pistol loaded with hollow-point bullets wedged in-between the driver’s seat and center console. Another magazine with hollow-point bullets was found in the glove compartment. There were also 8 baggies of cocaine in the vehicle and on the driver, 33-year-old Rudolfo Silva. The officer determined Silva intended to sell the cocaine and arrested him on numerous felonies.
ksro.com
One Arrested After Shooting on Santa Rosa Creel Trail
A man has been arrested after a shooting on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail. Late Friday morning, police received a call from Bay Village Circle about a man with a handgun shooting at a couple on the creek path about 3 times. The victims were not struck by the gunfire and the man fled the scene. Officers arrived but couldn’t locate the suspect. That night, police served search and arrest warrants at a residence on the 2800 block of Pioneer Way. They arrested Vincent Cervantes without incident and found additional evidence related to the shooting. Cervantes was charged with assault with a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
Rohnert Park sandwich shop worker accused of shooting 16-year-old during dispute
ROHNERT PARK – An employee of a Rohnert Park sandwich shop has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old during a dispute Sunday night.According to the city's Department of Public Safety, officers were called to Sourdough & Co. at 6356 Commerce Boulevard on reports of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found the suspect fleeing on foot and detained her.The victim, identified as a 16-year-old girl from Rohnert Park, was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, police said. She was tended at the scene by first responders and...
KRON4
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) –Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Friday. Vincent Cervantes, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
mendofever.com
‘He’s Not an Evil Person, Just Someone in Need of Help’: Mother of Man Convicted Ukiah Arson Fires Speaks Out in Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. This specific submission was written in response to a press release published by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. For context, click this link. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either...
mendofever.com
Break In At Storage Units, Female Yelling At Kids – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
