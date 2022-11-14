A Clearlake Oaks woman has been convicted of first-degree murder for killing her ex-boyfriend from Rohnert Park. After a four-week trial, 58-year-old Tammy Sue Grogan-Robinson was convicted of killing Charles Vernon McClelland in July of 2021. She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12th and faces 25 years to life in prison and an additional 25 years because she used a gun. Grogan-Robinson and McClelland had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. She claimed she killed McClelland because he had sexually assaulted her the previous day while holding a gun to her head. However, a rape kit did not detect any identifiable male DNA and none of McClelland’s DNA was found on the gun allegedly used in the assault. Texts were unconvered between Grogan-Robinson and a friend in which she said she was going to shoot McClelland.

CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO