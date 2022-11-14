ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

By Edgar Glimpses
 3 days ago
WTW collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel moves insurance industry closer to digital-first marketplace

LONDON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced a new collaboration with insurers. (LSM) and Markel, launching the pilot phase of an innovative digital commercial insurance platform. Digital connectivity and trading of commercial risks between all stakeholders...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Petrolimex Insurance Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Petrolimex Insurance Corporation (PJICO) (. Vietnam. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect PJICO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best...
Cloud-Native Software Products Drive Insurity’s Revenue above $300 Million in 2022, Placing It in the Top 2 Market Positions among Insurance Software Providers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced in its recent analyst briefing its continued momentum and growth in 2022, with more than. $300 million. in total revenue in the last twelve month period. Insurity. serves more than 500 customers, including 15...
ZestyAI Partners with CSAA Insurance Group on Wildfire Model

AI-powered analytics solution to assist with underwriting and rating processes. /PRNewswire/ - As wildfires continue to threaten states across the. , ZestyAI, a leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has partnered with. CSAA Insurance Group. for wildfire risk assessment. To help gauge...
New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company History With $2.0 Billion Total Payout Expected In 2023

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New York Life , America’s largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that the company has declared a record dividend payout of. expected to be paid to eligible participating policy owners in 2023. Declaring a dividend for the 169th consecutive year underscores the company’s commitment to financial strength, mutuality, and delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
USDA IG: 'Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's Financial Statements for FY 2022 & 2021'

WASHINGTON , Nov. 17 (TNSrep) -- The Agriculture Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. 05401-0014-11) on. Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's. Financial Statements for Fiscal 2022 & 2021." Here are excerpts:. * * *. OBJECTIVE. The objectives of our audits were to review the FCIC/RMA's financial statements...
MISSOURI STATE
Athene Prices $400 Million Investment Grade Notes Offering

PEMBROKE, Bermuda , Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH) today announced it has agreed to sell. of 6.650% senior unsecured notes due 2033. The offering is expected to close on. November 21, 2022. , subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Athene...
InsurTech company aims to be market leader after £9m fundraise

InsurTech company has raised £9m in a Series A investment from Breega and Mercia to accelerate its growth in the. Send's underwriting platform - which claims to be the most advanced on the market - streamlines operations and automates administration tasks, freeing up underwriters to focus on core work. It provides a one-stop desktop for managing new business, renewals, and endorsements.
NFP Acquires Juno Search Partners, LLC, Expands its Human Capital Consulting Capabilities

NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, announced it has acquired. -based search and staffing firm. Juno specializes in contingent search, contractor placement, executive search and custom talent solutions for employers to grow and sustain their workforce. Co-founders. and. will join NFP...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Appoints Hazel McNeilage to its Board of Directors

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, announced the appointment of. as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. “Hazel’s extensive global business experience and exceptional leadership acumen...
