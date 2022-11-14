HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Read full article on original website
DPL partners with Corebridge Financial to bring advisory annuity solutions to the RIA community
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DPL Financial Partners , the leading insurance platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced the addition of. to its carrier lineup with two commission-free Corebridge annuity products geared to fee-only advisors. Corebridge, formerly. AIG Life. & Retirement, is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and...
WTW collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel moves insurance industry closer to digital-first marketplace
LONDON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced a new collaboration with insurers. (LSM) and Markel, launching the pilot phase of an innovative digital commercial insurance platform. Digital connectivity and trading of commercial risks between all stakeholders...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Petrolimex Insurance Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Petrolimex Insurance Corporation (PJICO) (. Vietnam. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect PJICO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best...
Cloud-Native Software Products Drive Insurity’s Revenue above $300 Million in 2022, Placing It in the Top 2 Market Positions among Insurance Software Providers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced in its recent analyst briefing its continued momentum and growth in 2022, with more than. $300 million. in total revenue in the last twelve month period. Insurity. serves more than 500 customers, including 15...
ZestyAI Partners with CSAA Insurance Group on Wildfire Model
AI-powered analytics solution to assist with underwriting and rating processes. /PRNewswire/ - As wildfires continue to threaten states across the. , ZestyAI, a leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has partnered with. CSAA Insurance Group. for wildfire risk assessment. To help gauge...
Patent Issued for Onboarding platform for performing dynamic mitigation analysis (USPTO 11481732): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11481732, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Appiagyei-Dankah, Araba (. Chicago, IL. , US),. Hayes. , Howard (. Glencoe, IL. , US),. Kumar. ,. Surender. (. Palatine, IL.
DESERT FINANCIAL'S ($8.2 B ASSETS – 417,000 MEMBERS) DIGITAL INSURANCE AGENCY SHATTERS INSURANCE SALES RECORDS
Desert Financial's digital insurance agency shatters insurance sales records by selling home or auto insurance to 52% of members who were quoted. It’s a powerful confirmation that a FI can play the critical role of trusted insurance advisor to their customers for insurance purchases that 100% of their customers have to make every year."
AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Gramercy Indemnity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Gramercy Indemnity Company. ) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable. The PCA reflects Gramercy’s balance sheet...
Risk Strategies Acquires Wallace Specialty Insurance Group
BOSTON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired. . Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Based just outside of. Dallas. in. Richardson, Texas. , Wallace Specialty was founded in 2012 to provide...
The Health Insurance Store Joins AmeriLife’s Insurance Services LLC Partners
--News Direct-- , a national distributor of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement solutions and an affiliate of. (“AmeriLife”), announced today that it has partnered with. . Led by Owner and President. ,. The Health Insurance Store. is an independent insurance agency specializing in Medicare solutions as well as...
First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Extension of Share Repurchase Program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First US Bancshares, Inc. , announced today that its Board of Directors has extended the Company's existing share repurchase program. The share repurchase program, which was previously set to expire on. December 31, 2022. , has been extended to expire on. December...
New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company History With $2.0 Billion Total Payout Expected In 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New York Life , America’s largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that the company has declared a record dividend payout of. expected to be paid to eligible participating policy owners in 2023. Declaring a dividend for the 169th consecutive year underscores the company’s commitment to financial strength, mutuality, and delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
USDA IG: 'Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's Financial Statements for FY 2022 & 2021'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 17 (TNSrep) -- The Agriculture Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. 05401-0014-11) on. Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's. Financial Statements for Fiscal 2022 & 2021." Here are excerpts:. * * *. OBJECTIVE. The objectives of our audits were to review the FCIC/RMA's financial statements...
Corporate Property Insurance Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again : Allianz, AXA, State Farm Insurance
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Corporate Property Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Corporate Property Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts,...
Athene Prices $400 Million Investment Grade Notes Offering
PEMBROKE, Bermuda , Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH) today announced it has agreed to sell. of 6.650% senior unsecured notes due 2033. The offering is expected to close on. November 21, 2022. , subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Athene...
InsurTech company aims to be market leader after £9m fundraise
InsurTech company has raised £9m in a Series A investment from Breega and Mercia to accelerate its growth in the. Send's underwriting platform - which claims to be the most advanced on the market - streamlines operations and automates administration tasks, freeing up underwriters to focus on core work. It provides a one-stop desktop for managing new business, renewals, and endorsements.
AM Best to Host Briefing on 2023 Outlooks for U.S. Insurance, Global Re and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Markets
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best’s leading analysts will review the state of U.S. insurance industry’s major segments and the global reinsurance industry, as well as what the rating agency foresees in 2023, in an online briefing scheduled for. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. at. 2 p.m. (EST) . The one-hour...
NFP Acquires Juno Search Partners, LLC, Expands its Human Capital Consulting Capabilities
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, announced it has acquired. -based search and staffing firm. Juno specializes in contingent search, contractor placement, executive search and custom talent solutions for employers to grow and sustain their workforce. Co-founders. and. will join NFP...
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Appoints Hazel McNeilage to its Board of Directors
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, announced the appointment of. as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. “Hazel’s extensive global business experience and exceptional leadership acumen...
Westfield Specialty℠ Names Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Westfield, a leading property and casualty insurance company in the United States , today announces that. will be joining the company as Westfield Specialty℠ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reporting to Westfield Specialty President. . As a 30-plus year veteran of specialty insurance and reinsurance...
