PACIFIC HEALTH CARE ORGANIZATION INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Statements and Results of Operations

Patent Issued for Questionnaire response automation for compliance management (USPTO 11488085): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, ( Smyrna, GA , US), Chennur, Rajanandini (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
USDA IG: 'Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's Financial Statements for FY 2022 & 2021'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 17 (TNSrep) -- The Agriculture Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. 05401-0014-11) on. Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's. Financial Statements for Fiscal 2022 & 2021." Here are excerpts:. * * *. OBJECTIVE. The objectives of our audits were to review the FCIC/RMA's financial statements...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as. an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company, the. Company's management...
The Health Insurance Store Joins AmeriLife’s Insurance Services LLC Partners
--News Direct-- , a national distributor of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement solutions and an affiliate of. (“AmeriLife”), announced today that it has partnered with. . Led by Owner and President. ,. The Health Insurance Store. is an independent insurance agency specializing in Medicare solutions as well as...
AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Gramercy Indemnity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Gramercy Indemnity Company. ) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable. The PCA reflects Gramercy’s balance sheet...
Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services
Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for. employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all. Sidecar Health. employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
King Insurance continues expansion with the acquisition of Hunt Insurance Group, LLC
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that. Hunt Insurance Group, LLC. ("Hunt" or the "Company") has joined the. King Insurance. team. Located in. Tallahassee, FL. , Hunt is a specialty broker...
Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company Adopts Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company. , a provider of coverage across twenty four states for over 100 years, today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview to better analyze risk in their book of business, reduce expenses, and improve their loss ratio.
Patent Issued for Onboarding platform for performing dynamic mitigation analysis (USPTO 11481732): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11481732, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Appiagyei-Dankah, Araba (. Chicago, IL. , US),. Hayes. , Howard (. Glencoe, IL. , US),. Kumar. ,. Surender. (. Palatine, IL.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Fortegra Group, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of the. U.S. -based operating subsidiaries of. The Fortegra Group, Inc. (Fortegra) (headquartered in. Jacksonville, FL. ). Fortegra is a wholly owned subsidiary of...
WTW collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel moves insurance industry closer to digital-first marketplace
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced a new collaboration with insurers. Liberty Specialty Markets. (LSM) and Markel, launching the pilot phase of an innovative digital commercial insurance platform. Digital connectivity and trading of commercial...
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Settlement of Delaware Litigation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the. U.S. healthcare industry, announced that the Company and certain current and former directors have entered into a settlement...
Ahoy! Wins Best Emerging InsurTech at InsurTech Hartford Innovation Challenge 2022
The prestigious award recognizes Ahoy!'s commitment to delivering innovative products to recreational boaters. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, was named today "Best Emerging InsurTech" by InsurTech Hartford as part of the Innovation Challenge Awards. The Innovation Challenge recognizes the best revolutionary ideas and innovations from the insurance industry every year.
“Processing Insured Items Holistically With Mobile Damage Assessment And Claims Processing” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220343435): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US); Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
eHealth Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Consumers Find the Right Health Coverage for Their Changing Needs
Trailblazing company has transformed an industry with consumer-first omnichannel standards for health insurance marketplaces. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, marks its 25th anniversary. eHealth was founded in 1997 and its technology was used to facilitate the first-ever online sale of an individual and family health insurance plan. Since then, the company has grown to serve the needs of small businesses and Medicare beneficiaries as well. eHealth introduced many of the online comparison shopping innovations that were later adopted by the industry at large and by government marketplaces.
Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. Offers Affordable Auto Insurance in Santa Maria and Paso Robles, Califo: Car insurance plans from leading insurance carriers can be acquired through Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc.
Grover Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 -- Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. . They are an independent insurance agency. Hence, unlike captive agencies, they do not work for just a specific insurance carrier. Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. offers policies of multiple leading insurance carriers in. the...
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Is Expanding in Georgia
PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it is expanding in. Georgia. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle Health. provides a digital-first navigation experience with fully tailored, comprehensive healthcare benefit plans...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp. (WWMA) (. Panama City, Panama. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect WWMA’s balance...
Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update…
NFP Acquires Juno Search Partners, LLC, Expands its Human Capital Consulting Capabilities
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, announced it has acquired. -based search and staffing firm. Juno specializes in contingent search, contractor placement, executive search and custom talent solutions for employers to grow and sustain their workforce. Co-founders. and. will join NFP...
