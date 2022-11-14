Patent Issued for System and method for data driven risk relationship review tool (USPTO 11481708): Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Universal analytical data mart and data structure for same (USPTO 11487790): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Beznos, ( Longmeadow, MA , US), Clark, Lynne C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An entity may want to analyze or “mine” large amounts of data. For example, a company might want to analyze tens of thousands of files to look for patterns (e.g., a particular type of injury has occurred more frequently for employees who work in a particular industry). An entity might analyze this data in connection with different types of applications, and, moreover, different applications may need to analyze the data differently. For example, the term “IV” might referent to an “Insured Vehicle” when it appears in an automobile accident report and to “Intra-Venous” when it appears in a medical file. It can be difficult to identify patterns across such large amounts of data and different types of applications. In addition, manually managing the different needs and requirements (e.g., different business logic rules) associated with different applications can be a time consuming and error prone process. As a result, it would be desirable to provide systems and methods for efficiently and accurately preparing data for analysis, integrating the data to the workflow of the business, and inputting rules of users.”
Patent Issued for Onboarding platform for performing dynamic mitigation analysis (USPTO 11481732): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11481732, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Appiagyei-Dankah, Araba (. Chicago, IL. , US),. Hayes. , Howard (. Glencoe, IL. , US),. Kumar. ,. Surender. (. Palatine, IL.
“Processing Insured Items Holistically With Mobile Damage Assessment And Claims Processing” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220343435): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US); Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Referential Data Grouping And Tokenization For Longitudinal Use Of De-Identified Data”, for Approval (USPTO 20220343021): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Diamond, Jeffrey M. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Healthcare professionals utilize electronic medical records (EMR) and certain protected health information (PHI) to provide appropriate care for identified patients and to assess their treatments. PHI can include demographic information., medical histories, lab results, mental health evaluations, insurance information, and other data that can be used to identify an individual. Much of this data is highly protected by numerous regulations and other privacy rules, most notably the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Researches and policy makers often need to utilize clinical data (that can include PHI and/or EMR) for clinical trials, pandemic response studies, drug interaction studies, utilization reviews, establishment of guidelines, etc. However, such data is often siloed, isolated, and/or subject to privacy regulations that can collectively inhibit valuable clinical information that could be derived by sharing patient-specific information with other researchers or healthcare businesses.
Patent Issued for Questionnaire response automation for compliance management (USPTO 11488085): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, ( Smyrna, GA , US), Chennur, Rajanandini (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Gopuff told hundreds of customer service workers via Zoom that their jobs have been eliminated
More than 200 employees on Gopuff's customer service team were laid off recently. The company says this round of cuts was part of July layoffs that affected 10% of the workforce. The recent cuts were carried out in October for "legal and organizational" reasons, Gopuff said. Gopuff workers were let...
Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company Adopts Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company. , a provider of coverage across twenty four states for over 100 years, today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview to better analyze risk in their book of business, reduce expenses, and improve their loss ratio.
OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
USDA IG: 'Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's Financial Statements for FY 2022 & 2021'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 17 (TNSrep) -- The Agriculture Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. 05401-0014-11) on. Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's. Financial Statements for Fiscal 2022 & 2021." Here are excerpts:. * * *. OBJECTIVE. The objectives of our audits were to review the FCIC/RMA's financial statements...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Fortegra Group, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of the. U.S. -based operating subsidiaries of. The Fortegra Group, Inc. (Fortegra) (headquartered in. Jacksonville, FL. ). Fortegra is a wholly owned subsidiary of...
WTW collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel moves insurance industry closer to digital-first marketplace
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced a new collaboration with insurers. Liberty Specialty Markets. (LSM) and Markel, launching the pilot phase of an innovative digital commercial insurance platform. Digital connectivity and trading of commercial...
AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Gramercy Indemnity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Gramercy Indemnity Company. ) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable. The PCA reflects Gramercy’s balance sheet...
Ural Federal University Researchers Release New Study Findings on Risk Management (Fundamental Knowledge And Flexibility of Thinking As Priorities of Management Education For Technological Breakthrough): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article substantiates the need for a radical review of approaches to the training of managers in high technological industries, whose professional activity context is defined by continuous crises, growing uncertainty, dynamic trends, the massive emergence of the newest technical, organizational, and IT solutions, and a profound transformation of markets.”
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points.
Data on Insurance Reported by Researchers at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (How the Usa Can Benefit From Risk-based Premiums Combined With Flood Protection): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Flood risk management in the. is largely embedded in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Climate change and increasing exposure in flood plains pose a challenge to flood risk managers and make it vital to reduce risk in the future.”
Relation Insurance Services Acquires Garrity Insurance
WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) acquired the assets of Garrity Insurance (“Garrity”). The transaction went into effect on November 1, 2022; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005160/en/ Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”) acquired the assets of Garrity Insurance. (“Garrity”). The transaction went into effect on November 1, 2022; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Unemployment fraud – System's flop amid pandemic cost NY $11 billion
Times Telegram, The (Herkimer, NY) State labor officials' failure to replace New York's long-troubled unemployment insurance system contributed to at least. billon in payments lost to fraud amid the COVID-19 pandemic's first year. That is among the striking findings of a state audit that slammed state. Labor Department. officials for...
Research from Universitas Islam Indonesia Provide New Insights into Social Science (The strategy of health insurance-bpjs in efforts to increase jkn-kis participation in business entity on the segment of workers receiving wage): Science – Social Science
-- A new study on social science is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The system implemented by the. for Healthy Indonesia Card (JKN-KIS) program to the. Business Entity Wage Recipient Workers. segment, the program to increase membership by conducting Telemarketing,...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Over 240 solar companies ask Commerce to toss AD/CVD circumvention case
With an expected preliminary decision on the Dept. of Commerce’s AD/CVD circumvention investigation pushed to Dec. 1, SEIA and 240 solar companies have sent a letter to Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo requesting she reject the original petition. The Commerce investigation started in March 2022 after California-based solar panel assembler...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Inflationary Pressures and Elevated Loss Severity Weaken Nonstandard Auto Performance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. nonstandard auto insurers suffered a first-half 2022 underwriting loss of $766 million. - the segment’s worst half-year result in five years – as the impact of inflation on auto repair and medical costs, as well as supply chain and labor market issues, have plagued the segment.
