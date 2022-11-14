Read full article on original website
Mississippi misses out on billions by rejecting Medicaid expansion
CBS - 12 WJTV (Jackson, MS) JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 2021 analysis from the State Economist's Office,. is missing out billions of dollars in federal funds each year Medicaid is not expanded. The 2021 report was conducted to see how the state could economically benefit if.
Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update…
Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.
Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.
Medicaid expansion: And then there were 11
South Dakota and Mississippi, though both small and heavily rural states, are not a lot alike. South Dakota is predominately white and freezing in the winter. Mississippi has the largest Black population in the nation and, compared to South Dakota, is downright balmy in the winter. But one thing they...
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Expanding into Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and South Carolina
PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it will be expanding into. Arizona. ,. Georgia. ,. Indiana. ,. Ohio. ,. Missouri. , and. South Carolina. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle...
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
Hernando Desoto and neglected part of Mississippi past to be highlighted in history program
A USM professor will shine a light on an often neglected part of Mississippi history during the November meeting of the Natchez Hostorical Society. Max Grivno, faculty member of the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, will talk about Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto. Grivno’s presentation is titled, “Hernando De Soto...
WDAM-TV
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation
A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
State officials say they were wary of cracking down on Medicaid payments contractor
Members of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee were told ongoing issues with Optum Maryland have cost the state more than $500 million. Clarence Lam, D- Baltimore and Howard counties and co-chair of the committee. And from the start of Tuesday’ s hearing, Maryland Department of Health officials, including Webster Ye, assistant secretary for health policy, and…
Mississippi hunters asked to harvest younger bucks to help control Chronic Wasting Disease
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are advising hunters to help limit Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) cases in the state during the 2022-2023 deer hunting seasons. CWD is a 100% fatal, transmissible, neurogenerative disease. One challenge of detecting the disease is that until deer enter the […]
mageenews.com
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
WAPT
Governor wants money to arm teachers, staff inside Mississippi schools
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
Proposed medical marijuana dispensary causing stir in Mississippi community after proposing back door of building as main entrance
A Mississippi owner of a medical dispensary has had to go through the back door — literally — to meet local and state regulations. Plans to use the back door, despite objections from the local building inspector and fire marshal, have proven to be controversial. Tina Bruce, who...
theadvocate.com
Governor, local officials, kick off future I-49 construction; here's what it will look like
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard. “Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state...
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Is Expanding in Georgia
PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it is expanding in. Georgia. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle Health. provides a digital-first navigation experience with fully tailored, comprehensive healthcare benefit plans...
Former Oregon Broker Faces Five-Year Prison Term for $2.5M Tax Fraud
An Oregon- based head of a small investment advisory firm faces as much as five years in prison after he was convicted for evading $2.5 million in income taxes, according to the Department of Justice. James Millegan, the head of J.W. Millegan Inc., was convicted of one count of tax evasion after a two-week jury trial that concluded this week in Oregon federal court in…
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
