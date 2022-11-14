ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update…
Medicaid expansion: And then there were 11

South Dakota and Mississippi, though both small and heavily rural states, are not a lot alike. South Dakota is predominately white and freezing in the winter. Mississippi has the largest Black population in the nation and, compared to South Dakota, is downright balmy in the winter. But one thing they...
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Expanding into Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and South Carolina

PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it will be expanding into. Arizona. ,. Georgia. ,. Indiana. ,. Ohio. ,. Missouri. , and. South Carolina. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle...
Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation

A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
State officials say they were wary of cracking down on Medicaid payments contractor

Members of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee were told ongoing issues with Optum Maryland have cost the state more than $500 million. Clarence Lam, D- Baltimore and Howard counties and co-chair of the committee. And from the start of Tuesday’ s hearing, Maryland Department of Health officials, including Webster Ye, assistant secretary for health policy, and…
Mississippi hunters asked to harvest younger bucks to help control Chronic Wasting Disease

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are advising hunters to help limit Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) cases in the state during the 2022-2023 deer hunting seasons. CWD is a 100% fatal, transmissible, neurogenerative disease. One challenge of detecting the disease is that until deer enter the […]
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
Governor wants money to arm teachers, staff inside Mississippi schools

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Is Expanding in Georgia

PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it is expanding in. Georgia. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle Health. provides a digital-first navigation experience with fully tailored, comprehensive healthcare benefit plans...
Former Oregon Broker Faces Five-Year Prison Term for $2.5M Tax Fraud

An Oregon- based head of a small investment advisory firm faces as much as five years in prison after he was convicted for evading $2.5 million in income taxes, according to the Department of Justice. James Millegan, the head of J.W. Millegan Inc., was convicted of one count of tax evasion after a two-week jury trial that concluded this week in Oregon federal court in…
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
