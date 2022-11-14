ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Iowa high school football state finals capsules

By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney  All Games at UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls Thursday 8-Player9:30 a.m. -- WACO (13-0) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (12-0): WACO is making its first trip to the finals after scrapping past Newell-Fonda 29-21 in a relatively low-scoring semifinal game. The ...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The 50 best Iowa high school girls basketball players ahead of the 2022-23 season

The Iowa high school girls basketball season is almost here – first games are scheduled for Friday – and the level of talent statewide has never been higher. With last year’s graduating class off on new adventures in college basketball, there is plenty of room for new players to step into the spotlight. The season hasn’t even begun and some athletes already stand out from the crowd.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy