Effects of Parental Public Health Insurance Eligibility on Parent and Child Health Outcomes (Updated October 28, 2022): Social Sciences

eHealth Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Consumers Find the Right Health Coverage for Their Changing Needs
Trailblazing company has transformed an industry with consumer-first omnichannel standards for health insurance marketplaces. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, marks its 25th anniversary. eHealth was founded in 1997 and its technology was used to facilitate the first-ever online sale of an individual and family health insurance plan. Since then, the company has grown to serve the needs of small businesses and Medicare beneficiaries as well. eHealth introduced many of the online comparison shopping innovations that were later adopted by the industry at large and by government marketplaces.
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Is Expanding into Ohio
PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it is expanding in. Ohio. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle Health. provides a digital-first navigation experience with fully tailored, comprehensive healthcare benefit plans...
Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services
Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for. employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all. Sidecar Health. employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
Research from Universitas Islam Indonesia Provide New Insights into Social Science (The strategy of health insurance-bpjs in efforts to increase jkn-kis participation in business entity on the segment of workers receiving wage): Science – Social Science
-- A new study on social science is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The system implemented by the. for Healthy Indonesia Card (JKN-KIS) program to the. Business Entity Wage Recipient Workers. segment, the program to increase membership by conducting Telemarketing,...
WELLCARE OF NORTH CAROLINA RECOGNIZES NATIONAL RURAL HEALTH DAY
RALEIGH, N.C. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- November 17 marks National Rural Health Day, an observance that highlights and raises awareness of the unique healthcare challenges facing those living in rural communities across the country. WellCare of. North Carolina. (WellCare) has long been committed to improving healthcare accessibility, and...
Wages rising faster than job-based health insurance
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Enjoy it while it lasts: Workers' pay has been growing faster than the cost of job-based health insurance. This year, average pay rose 6.7%, while the average increase in premiums for family coverage ticked up 1%, according to the. Kaiser Family Foundation. 2022. Employer Health Benefits...
Researcher at Institute of Tropical Medicine Reports Research in Chronic Disease (Comparing health insurance and survey data in estimating prevalence of chronic diseases): Disease Attributes – Chronic Disease
-- New research on chronic disease is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Population prevalence of chronic conditions can be estimated from national health surveys and from administrative data sources such as insurance records. This study evaluated the agreement between the.
Anhelo Debuts WhatsApp Chatbot to Connect Hispanic Seniors to 24/7 Medicare Advantage Guidance
Latino-Focused Medicare Agency Leverages Hispanics' Social Media Preferences to Provide Support. /PRNewswire/ -- Anhelo, a licensed insurance agency dedicated to increasing Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries' access to health insurance announced today the launch of their new. WhatsApp. chatbot feature on the company's Facebook and Instagram social pages. This offering will give...
The Doctors Company Offers Educational Video Series: "Financial and Workplace Well-Being for Doctors: Lessons for Life After Medical School"
NAPA, Calif. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company , the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer and part of. "Financial and Workplace Well-Being for Doctors: Lessons for. Life After Medical School. ," from. , MD, FACA, Chairman Emeritus and Professor of Anesthesiology at. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. and...
A Quarter of All Workers Will Face Disability During Their Working Years
More people than many realize will need disability benefits in their lifetimes. When that time comes, having a disability representative can be important. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Of all 20-year-olds today, one quarter will experience a disability before the retirement age of 67, according to the. Social Security Administration. . (Source: https://www.ssa.gov/news/press/factsheets/basicfact-alt.pdf)
As Medicare Advantage plans increase in popularity, it pays for consumers to understand their coverage options
Minneapolis, MN , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans continues to rise, and medicareresources.org today offers insights into the growing popularity of the plans and tips for choosing coverage during Medicare open enrollment. Medicare open enrollment – also known as the annual election period –...
Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update…
CENTER'S FARM BILL RECOMMENDATIONS SEEK TO PROTECT, EASE ENROLLMENT FOR USDA PROGRAMS
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) After months of gathering feedback from farm and rural leaders across the Midwest, the. has released its 2023 farm bill platform. The platform outlines opportunities for improvement within working lands conservation, access to. USDA. programs, crop insurance, rural entrepreneurship, and small meat processing. "These recommendations...
APCIA Files Comments In Response to Texas Medical Audit Plan
APCIA today filed written comments with the Texas Division of Workers' Compensation. proposed medical audit plan for 2023. APCIA stated it generally supports the proposed audit of health care providers' decision making and recordkeeping regarding the prescribing of gabapentin with opioids. APCIA also stated it looked forward to the full...
Dental insurance reform landslide in Mass. spurs ADA to take the issue national
Emboldened by a landslide election victory in Massachusetts that reformed dental insurance, the American Dental Association plans to take the issue national. Massachusetts became the first state in the nation to deliver consumer dental protections. By a margin of 71.4% to 28.6% voters approved the measure, which will require insurance companies to spend the bulk of their customers’ premiums - 83 cents of every dollar - on patient care. The remaining 17 cents would be available to insurers to spend on costs like employee salaries, fraud protection, customer hotlines and other services.
The EPIC Life Insurance Company® to offer Medicare supplement insurance in Kentucky
MADISON, Wis. , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in. Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation. , is planning to expand its Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 20 states, to. Kentucky. residents for the 2023...
