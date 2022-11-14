ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunenburg, MA

Worcester DA Honors Lunenburg Police Officer Who Saved Man From Pitbull Attack

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecFAb_0jAkQRcB00
Lunenburg Police Office Gage Russell, left, introduces his son to Wayne Comeau, the man he saved during a pitbull attack earlier this year. Photo Credit: Worcester County District Attorney

The Lunenburg police officer who saved a 75-year-old man from certain death after a dog attacked him for no reason earlier this year was honored for his bravery and quick thinking.

Wayne Comeau was at the Lunenburg Animal Control office when one of the dogs attacked him. Comeau's wife is the town's animal control officer. The pit bull would have likely killed Comeau if not for Officer Gage Russell, who arrived moments before it was too late.

Russell shot and killed the animal, which allowed medical staff to reach Wayne Comeau and airlift him to a hospital for several hours of emergency surgery.

Worcester District Attorney Joe Early Jr. awarded Russell on Monday, Nov. 14, the Team Excellence and Merit, or TEAM, Award for his quick thinking and bravery.

“This officer arrived at a chaotic scene, but remained calm, assessed the situation quickly and took immediate action,” Early said. “Officer Russell saw the animal latched onto Wayne Comeau’s arm and knew the grave situation the victim was in.”

Lunenburg Police Chief Thomas Gammel said he is proud to serve alongside Russell.

"Office Russell's quick response and actions saved Mr. Comeau's life. I believe Wayne would not have survived the attack if Officer Russell did not intervene," Gammel said during the ceremony. "It was a fast and fluid scene where Officer Russell had to assess the situation quickly. Using his training, Officer Russell responded appropriately and professionally without hesitation and saved a life. We are proud to have him serve the town of Lunenburg."

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

19-year-old driver charged in Leominster crash that killed 16-year-old

LEOMINSTER – A 19-year-old driver has been charged in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster last month that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello.Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said Christopher Filz was arraigned Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.The single-car crash happened October 6.Prosecutors said Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang with Mello, a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and a 16-year-old boy from Harvard inside when the car went down an embankment and rolled over.Fitz and the two surviving passengers were seriously hurt.A judge ordered Filz not to drive and have no contact with Mello's family or witnesses to the crash.Filz is due back in court January 5. 
LEOMINSTER, MA
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Large CT Apartment Fire, Police Say

One person was killed in a large, early morning apartment fire in Connecticut.The blaze broke out in Windham County around 12:40 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 in Moosup.Members of the Plainfield Police responded to the area of Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street for a report of a structure&nb…
WINDHAM COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Driver Hospitalized In Wrong Way Crash On I-395 In Oxford

One person is hospitalized after a wrong way driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on a Massachusetts highway, Quiet Corner Alerts reports. The crash happened after a pickup truck going the wrong direction entered I-395 North around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, the source said. That truck then collided head-on with a tractor-trailer going the right direction just before Exit 7A, the source continued.
OXFORD, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Nashua Man Charged For Highway Shooting

A 24-year-old Nashua man is accused of reckless conduct involving a firearm. State Police say they were alerted Monday to an erratic vehicle on the Everett Turnpike. Troopers subsequently learned the driver pulled over and fired four or five times into the tree line in Merrimack. State and local police located Matthew Lowman at a residence in Nashua and he was arrested.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
406K+
Followers
59K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy