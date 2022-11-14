National University of Science and Technology Researcher Provides New Insights into Risk Management (Causality Dynamics of Corruption And Economic Growth in An Emerging Economy): Insurance – Risk Management

Read full article on original website
Related
Ural Federal University Researchers Release New Study Findings on Risk Management (Fundamental Knowledge And Flexibility of Thinking As Priorities of Management Education For Technological Breakthrough): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article substantiates the need for a radical review of approaches to the training of managers in high technological industries, whose professional activity context is defined by continuous crises, growing uncertainty, dynamic trends, the massive emergence of the newest technical, organizational, and IT solutions, and a profound transformation of markets.”
New Agricultural Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Wageningen University (Why Agricultural Insurance May Slow Down Agricultural Development): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Current study results on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance. have been published. According to news originating from Wageningen,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “How does agricultural insurance affect the modernization of farming in low income countries? We focus on institutional contexts without formal contract enforcement, where smallholders cannot access modern inputs via markets. Instead, farmers can engage in relational contracting with traders to sell their crop and gain access to inputs (as an advance in-kind payment).”
United Nations World Food Programme: New Consortium To Support Disaster Risk Insurance And Finance Solutions For Smallholder Farmers In Central America
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Partnership for Central America (PCA), the World Bank (WB), and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) launched today the " " (DRIFCA) to identify and support climate-related agricultural insurance solutions for up to 2 million smallholder farmers in. Guatemala. ,. El Salvador. ,...
Data on Insurance Reported by Researchers at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (How the Usa Can Benefit From Risk-based Premiums Combined With Flood Protection): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Flood risk management in the. is largely embedded in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Climate change and increasing exposure in flood plains pose a challenge to flood risk managers and make it vital to reduce risk in the future.”
Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University Reports Findings in Risk Management (Determining the effect of urbanization on flood hazard zones in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, using flood hazard index and multi-criteria decision analysis): Risk Management
-- New research on Risk Management is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from Kahramanmaras,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Floods are the most destructive natural hazard throughout the world. Identifying flood hazard zones is the first step in flood risk management.”. Our...
Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company Adopts Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company. , a provider of coverage across twenty four states for over 100 years, today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview to better analyze risk in their book of business, reduce expenses, and improve their loss ratio.
Research from Universitas Islam Indonesia Provide New Insights into Social Science (The strategy of health insurance-bpjs in efforts to increase jkn-kis participation in business entity on the segment of workers receiving wage): Science – Social Science
-- A new study on social science is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The system implemented by the. for Healthy Indonesia Card (JKN-KIS) program to the. Business Entity Wage Recipient Workers. segment, the program to increase membership by conducting Telemarketing,...
Researcher at Institute of Tropical Medicine Reports Research in Chronic Disease (Comparing health insurance and survey data in estimating prevalence of chronic diseases): Disease Attributes – Chronic Disease
-- New research on chronic disease is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Population prevalence of chronic conditions can be estimated from national health surveys and from administrative data sources such as insurance records. This study evaluated the agreement between the.
University of Ulsan College of Medicine Reports Findings in COVID-19 (Impact of the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of mental health services in South Korea: a nationwide, health insurance data-based study): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has profoundly affected the utilization of mental health services. Existing evidence investigating this issue at the nationwide level is lacking, and it is uncertain whether the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of psychiatric services differs based on psychiatric diagnosis.”
Patent Issued for Universal analytical data mart and data structure for same (USPTO 11487790): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Beznos, ( Longmeadow, MA , US), Clark, Lynne C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An entity may want to analyze or “mine” large amounts of data. For example, a company might want to analyze tens of thousands of files to look for patterns (e.g., a particular type of injury has occurred more frequently for employees who work in a particular industry). An entity might analyze this data in connection with different types of applications, and, moreover, different applications may need to analyze the data differently. For example, the term “IV” might referent to an “Insured Vehicle” when it appears in an automobile accident report and to “Intra-Venous” when it appears in a medical file. It can be difficult to identify patterns across such large amounts of data and different types of applications. In addition, manually managing the different needs and requirements (e.g., different business logic rules) associated with different applications can be a time consuming and error prone process. As a result, it would be desirable to provide systems and methods for efficiently and accurately preparing data for analysis, integrating the data to the workflow of the business, and inputting rules of users.”
USDA IG: 'Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's Financial Statements for FY 2022 & 2021'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 17 (TNSrep) -- The Agriculture Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. 05401-0014-11) on. Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's. Financial Statements for Fiscal 2022 & 2021." Here are excerpts:. * * *. OBJECTIVE. The objectives of our audits were to review the FCIC/RMA's financial statements...
Student Freedom Initiative, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever Student Investment Program to Increase Investor Confidence and Financial Wellness of Current HBCU and MSI Students
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, Student Freedom Initiative (SFI), Stackwell, and. announced the launch of the Student Investment Program (SIP), a multi-year strategic partnership granting. $500,000. in funding to students attending. Historically Black Colleges and Universities. (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) nationwide within the SFI network. The pilot program will...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Referential Data Grouping And Tokenization For Longitudinal Use Of De-Identified Data”, for Approval (USPTO 20220343021): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Diamond, Jeffrey M. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Healthcare professionals utilize electronic medical records (EMR) and certain protected health information (PHI) to provide appropriate care for identified patients and to assess their treatments. PHI can include demographic information., medical histories, lab results, mental health evaluations, insurance information, and other data that can be used to identify an individual. Much of this data is highly protected by numerous regulations and other privacy rules, most notably the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Researches and policy makers often need to utilize clinical data (that can include PHI and/or EMR) for clinical trials, pandemic response studies, drug interaction studies, utilization reviews, establishment of guidelines, etc. However, such data is often siloed, isolated, and/or subject to privacy regulations that can collectively inhibit valuable clinical information that could be derived by sharing patient-specific information with other researchers or healthcare businesses.
NFP Acquires Juno Search Partners, LLC, Expands its Human Capital Consulting Capabilities
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, announced it has acquired. -based search and staffing firm. Juno specializes in contingent search, contractor placement, executive search and custom talent solutions for employers to grow and sustain their workforce. Co-founders. and. will join NFP...
Patent Issued for Onboarding platform for performing dynamic mitigation analysis (USPTO 11481732): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11481732, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Appiagyei-Dankah, Araba (. Chicago, IL. , US),. Hayes. , Howard (. Glencoe, IL. , US),. Kumar. ,. Surender. (. Palatine, IL.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Inflationary Pressures and Elevated Loss Severity Weaken Nonstandard Auto Performance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. nonstandard auto insurers suffered a first-half 2022 underwriting loss of $766 million. - the segment’s worst half-year result in five years – as the impact of inflation on auto repair and medical costs, as well as supply chain and labor market issues, have plagued the segment.
“Processing Insured Items Holistically With Mobile Damage Assessment And Claims Processing” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220343435): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US); Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Worldwide Medical Assurance, Ltd. Corp. (WWMA) (. Panama City, Panama. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect WWMA’s balance...
Fidelity National Financial Acquires St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title: Fidelity National Financial Inc.
-- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, announced the acquisition of. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring these premier title and escrow teams in the St. Louis market into the FNF family of companies,” said.
WTW collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel moves insurance industry closer to digital-first marketplace
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. - WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced a new collaboration with insurers. Liberty Specialty Markets. (LSM) and Markel, launching the pilot phase of an innovative digital commercial insurance platform. Digital connectivity and trading of commercial...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0