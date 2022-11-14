ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

“He’s our best employee.” Couple finds hotel bellhop sleeping in their bed, doesn’t get compensated

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am not the the type of person who likes to save up money to take big, lavish vacations once a year while I slave away the other fifty or so weeks working to take the time off. No, I’d rather enjoy my daily life more, and get away more often. My boyfriend and I take a lot of weekend trips away for one or two nights, usually every other month or so, and we like staying in nice hotels when we do this.
Jason's World

Teenager's mother wants him to spend his money on their family

When you're young, you generally don't have to worry about bills or feeding a family. But, in some instances when you come across money, your family may benefit from it. Not every family is the same but today we'll discuss a situation to see if sharing with the poster's family is warranted.
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
HipHopDX.com

Future Admits He Wants A Wife: '[Marriage] Is One Of My Dreams'

Future has opened up about his future romantic endeavours, admitting that he wants to settle down once and for all. King Pluto sat down with Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre for a candid reflection on his career and the ongoing string of drama involving a few of his children’s mothers.
