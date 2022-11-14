ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Pawtucket Times

No. 10 Creighton 94, Holy Cross 65

HOLY CROSS (1-2) Gates 7-16 1-1 16, Kenney 2-7 0-1 4, Rabinovich 2-4 0-0 5, Batchelder 1-6 0-0 2, Montgomery 8-14 0-0 21, Dorsey 2-6 4-4 8, Lewis 1-4 1-2 4, Tse 2-3 1-2 5, Kirkwood 0-1 0-0 0, Capron 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 7-10 65. CREIGHTON (3-0) Kaluma...
OMAHA, NE
Woonsocket Call

Garwey Dual isn't wavering from verbal commitment to Providence Friars

PROVIDENCE – Just because Garwey Dual isn’t planning to sign with Providence College during the early signing period that officially expires this Wednesday doesn’t mean the top-100 guard is having second thoughts about joining the Friar fold come the fall of 2023. It was confirmed Monday by...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Harvard 70, Northeastern 69

HARVARD (3-1) Ajogbor 2-5 0-0 4, Ledlum 12-17 2-5 29, Nelson 3-7 2-2 9, Sakota 2-8 2-2 6, Silverstein 4-6 0-0 8, Lesmond 1-5 0-0 3, Okpara 1-2 0-0 2, Tretout 2-3 4-6 9, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 10-15 70. NORTHEASTERN (0-3) Doherty 0-1 0-0 0, Stucke 5-14...
HARVARD, MA
matadornetwork.com

Why You Need To Visit Providence in Winter

The hallmark of a “true New Englandah,” next to undying hatred of the Yankees and an inexplicable fondness for Dunkin’ Donuts, is a genuine love for the winter. Yes, this oft-maligned season is long and harsh in New England, but the dark, chilly months bring their distinctive delights: mugs of hot cocoa in swirling snow flurries, games of pond hockey, ski weekends, and long evenings by the fireplace. There’s no better place to experience these cold weather wonders than Providence in winter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Blue State on Thayer to close permanently

After 15 years on Thayer Street, Blue State Coffee will permanently close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 17. A sign in the cafe’s window at 300 Thayer St. read, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team: Education commissioner responds to Providence Schools criticism

(WJAR) — Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is speaking out one day after a controversial press conference and anonymous letter targeting Providence schools was sent to the superintendent. Current and former Providence mayors met Monday, encouraging incoming mayor Brett Smiley to take on the teacher’s union. Among a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Oberlin Chef/Owner Benjamin Sukle Announces New Raw Bar Restaurant

For those still heartbroken by Benjamin Sukle’s first-born birch closing during the pandemic, we have just the remedy for you: the chef/owner of Oberlin, Johnson and Wales grad and multiple James Beard Foundation “Best Chef Northeast” Award nominee is once again making major moves in the local culinary scene. Two, in fact.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Shot Overnight in Providence

Providence police are investigating a shooting in the city overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Wednesday morning, police responded to a 911 hang-up off of Admiral Street. As police searched the area for a caller, the officer said he heard multiple shots in the area of Yorkshire Street. Police said they...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Man injured in collision with bus in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police told NBC 10 News a man suffered minor injuries after colliding with a bus on Elmwood Avenue on Monday. Police said it appears the man may have walked into the side of the bus before the bus drove off around 7 p.m. No further information...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Mendon Road bridge set to be replaced, Diamond Hill after that

CUMBERLAND – The superstructure of the Mendon Road overpass across Route 295 is set to be replaced in phases over the next two years, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said the contractor is now doing some preliminary site work to remove...
CUMBERLAND, RI

