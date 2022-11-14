Read full article on original website
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Pawtucket Times
No. 10 Creighton 94, Holy Cross 65
HOLY CROSS (1-2) Gates 7-16 1-1 16, Kenney 2-7 0-1 4, Rabinovich 2-4 0-0 5, Batchelder 1-6 0-0 2, Montgomery 8-14 0-0 21, Dorsey 2-6 4-4 8, Lewis 1-4 1-2 4, Tse 2-3 1-2 5, Kirkwood 0-1 0-0 0, Capron 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 7-10 65. CREIGHTON (3-0) Kaluma...
Woonsocket Call
Garwey Dual isn't wavering from verbal commitment to Providence Friars
PROVIDENCE – Just because Garwey Dual isn’t planning to sign with Providence College during the early signing period that officially expires this Wednesday doesn’t mean the top-100 guard is having second thoughts about joining the Friar fold come the fall of 2023. It was confirmed Monday by...
Pawtucket Times
Harvard 70, Northeastern 69
HARVARD (3-1) Ajogbor 2-5 0-0 4, Ledlum 12-17 2-5 29, Nelson 3-7 2-2 9, Sakota 2-8 2-2 6, Silverstein 4-6 0-0 8, Lesmond 1-5 0-0 3, Okpara 1-2 0-0 2, Tretout 2-3 4-6 9, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 10-15 70. NORTHEASTERN (0-3) Doherty 0-1 0-0 0, Stucke 5-14...
Allegations against West Warwick football players under investigation
Superintendent Karen Tarasevich didn't elaborate on the reported incident.
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need To Visit Providence in Winter
The hallmark of a “true New Englandah,” next to undying hatred of the Yankees and an inexplicable fondness for Dunkin’ Donuts, is a genuine love for the winter. Yes, this oft-maligned season is long and harsh in New England, but the dark, chilly months bring their distinctive delights: mugs of hot cocoa in swirling snow flurries, games of pond hockey, ski weekends, and long evenings by the fireplace. There’s no better place to experience these cold weather wonders than Providence in winter.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Brown Daily Herald
Blue State on Thayer to close permanently
After 15 years on Thayer Street, Blue State Coffee will permanently close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 17. A sign in the cafe’s window at 300 Thayer St. read, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives.”
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Education commissioner responds to Providence Schools criticism
(WJAR) — Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is speaking out one day after a controversial press conference and anonymous letter targeting Providence schools was sent to the superintendent. Current and former Providence mayors met Monday, encouraging incoming mayor Brett Smiley to take on the teacher’s union. Among a...
rimonthly.com
Oberlin Chef/Owner Benjamin Sukle Announces New Raw Bar Restaurant
For those still heartbroken by Benjamin Sukle’s first-born birch closing during the pandemic, we have just the remedy for you: the chef/owner of Oberlin, Johnson and Wales grad and multiple James Beard Foundation “Best Chef Northeast” Award nominee is once again making major moves in the local culinary scene. Two, in fact.
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Overnight in Providence
Providence police are investigating a shooting in the city overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Wednesday morning, police responded to a 911 hang-up off of Admiral Street. As police searched the area for a caller, the officer said he heard multiple shots in the area of Yorkshire Street. Police said they...
Turnto10.com
Police: Man injured in collision with bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police told NBC 10 News a man suffered minor injuries after colliding with a bus on Elmwood Avenue on Monday. Police said it appears the man may have walked into the side of the bus before the bus drove off around 7 p.m. No further information...
ABC6.com
Applying to Rhode Island College? Residents have until Tuesday to get fee waived
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — If you’re looking to apply to Rhode Island College, state residents have until Tuesday to get their application fees waived. Undergraduate and graduate students who submit an application will see the $50 fee waived for fall 2023 or spring 2023. “Part of the goal...
New England Zoo to Ring in the Season With Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular
The holiday season will be upon us before we know it, along with the countless activities that come with this special time of year. One of these events is the beloved annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island. According to the Zoo's website,...
Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from TF Green
Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop service to New Orleans, Louisiana, both begin in February.
GoLocalProv
North Providence High School Freshman Arrested for Possession of Weapons on School Grounds
North Providence police announced on Wednesday that on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 11:20 AM, the high school police resource officer was notified by a student that another student may have a firearm in his possession on school grounds. The student was identified as a fourteen-year-old male. The assistant principal...
Search continues for missing Warwick woman
Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold's Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River to kick off the holidays with Annual Fall River Children’s Holiday Parade
Are you ready for Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, local bands, and giant parade balloons?. The 38th Annual Fall River Children’s Holiday Parade Committee and Greater Fall River RE-Creation are pleased to invite the public to kick-off the holidays in Fall River on Saturday, December 3rd at 1:00 p.m.
Valley Breeze
Mendon Road bridge set to be replaced, Diamond Hill after that
CUMBERLAND – The superstructure of the Mendon Road overpass across Route 295 is set to be replaced in phases over the next two years, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said the contractor is now doing some preliminary site work to remove...
Former Providence mayors give education recommendations to Smiley
"I have no doubt that all of our children can succeed. We know what works and we need to implement it with the fierce urgency of now," former Mayor Angel Taveras said.
Pawtucket man killed in crash near RI border
An investigation is underway following a deadly crash just over the state line Saturday afternoon.
