All Ball Sports: Mira Costa girls VB find redemption against Sierra Canyon. One win away from State Championships

A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Daily Trojan
Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA
The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
thequakercampus.org
Whittier College Announces Discontinuation of Multiple Athletics Programs
Whittier College Announces Discontinuation of Multiple Athletics Programs

Louis Ascencio. After much speculation and rumors that circulated on November 14th about the abolishment of the Poets'...
easyreadernews.com
All Ball Sports: USC, UCLA backyard brawl
Saturday’s showdown between 9-1 USC, and 8-2 UCLA at the Rose Bowl has the potential to be the best football game between these two ancient blood rivals since…well, since 13-9. Every UCLA fan on your block or your group chat will be quick to remind you that 13-9...
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
easyreadernews.com
Chef fusion in Rancho Palos Verdes
Terranea’s signature restaurant, Mar’Sel, and the resort complex itself, have new chefs. The two newcomers are very different people, doing very different jobs. Many people who have visited Terranea have never thought about the logistics of having a hotel, golf course, and eight restaurants at the far end of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Guests arrive at all hours, and employees are ready to greet, feed, house, and pamper them. Multiple restaurants and bars present the largest challenge, where the resort has just had changes at the top level.
Eater
Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America
Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices
Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
Retired fire captain sues for attorneys' fees in Bryant photo suit
A retired Los Angeles County fire captain who testified during the federal trial of Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit against the county is suing the same government entity, saying he was ordered to take pictures of the helicopter crash scene.
Bass widens lead over Caruso in Los Angeles mayor's race latest numbers
Karen Bass has widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race according to new numbers released Monday.
easyreadernews.com
Spotlight on society – Zimmerman Museum hosts sock hop for Las Madrecitas Fall fundraiser
Las Madrecitas’ annual fall fundraiser, on October 22, was a 1950s style sock hop at the Zimmerman Automotive Museum in El Segundo. Proceeds benefited the Luskin Orthopaedic Hospital of Los Angeles. Dr. Sophia Sangiorgio, a bioengineer, discussed the science behind children’s prosthetics. Auction donors included Sandi Barrett, who donated two vacation stays at her North Lake Tahoe chalet. Caterer Critics Choice prepared tray-passed hors d’oeuvres, a sit down dinner for 72 guests, and a bar featuring signature cocktails. The vegetarian meal consisted of zucchini boats filled with quinoa, and vegetables. An herb-crusted chicken option with mashed potatoes and baby carrots was also offered. The dessert was old fashioned Carnation ice cream.
Cement truck slams into Manhattan Beach Strand home
Nobody was injured after a cement struck crashed into a Manhattan Beach home on Wednesday. According to Manhattan Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 11:10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ocean Drive. None of the home's occupants were present at the time of the crash, as the building was reported to be undergoing construction.The driver was also reportedly deemed unharmed at the scene. Sky9 flew over the scene, where the truck could be seen lying on its side next to the home, which appeared to have suffered some considerable damage.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
