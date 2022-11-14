Kelly’s Pizza & Grill in McBain Ready to Welcome Hunters

Hunters are preparing for opening day on Tuesday, and local businesses are also getting ready to welcome them.

Kelley’s pizza and grill in McBain serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

They say that come hunting season, as soon as the sun goes down, hunters come in for a warm meal.

During hunting season, they have more staff working.

“The bright colors that come in here it’s like a sea of orange sometimes. It is nice to see,” said Cody Burke, a cook at Kelley’s Pizza & Grill. “It is just a staple around here everybody hunts, and it brings people in to talk about their deer they like to show each other on their phones.”

The boost in business isn’t just for restaurants.

Hunters spend money at everything from gas stations and grocery stores to sporting goods stores.