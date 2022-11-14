Do National Health Insurance Schemes Guarantee Financial Risk Protection in the drive towards Universal Health Coverage in West Africa? A Systematic Review of Observational Studies.: Health Economics

Read full article on original website
Researcher at Institute of Tropical Medicine Reports Research in Chronic Disease (Comparing health insurance and survey data in estimating prevalence of chronic diseases): Disease Attributes – Chronic Disease
-- New research on chronic disease is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Population prevalence of chronic conditions can be estimated from national health surveys and from administrative data sources such as insurance records. This study evaluated the agreement between the.
University of Ulsan College of Medicine Reports Findings in COVID-19 (Impact of the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of mental health services in South Korea: a nationwide, health insurance data-based study): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has profoundly affected the utilization of mental health services. Existing evidence investigating this issue at the nationwide level is lacking, and it is uncertain whether the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of psychiatric services differs based on psychiatric diagnosis.”
Ural Federal University Researchers Release New Study Findings on Risk Management (Fundamental Knowledge And Flexibility of Thinking As Priorities of Management Education For Technological Breakthrough): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article substantiates the need for a radical review of approaches to the training of managers in high technological industries, whose professional activity context is defined by continuous crises, growing uncertainty, dynamic trends, the massive emergence of the newest technical, organizational, and IT solutions, and a profound transformation of markets.”
Research from Universitas Islam Indonesia Provide New Insights into Social Science (The strategy of health insurance-bpjs in efforts to increase jkn-kis participation in business entity on the segment of workers receiving wage): Science – Social Science
-- A new study on social science is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The system implemented by the. for Healthy Indonesia Card (JKN-KIS) program to the. Business Entity Wage Recipient Workers. segment, the program to increase membership by conducting Telemarketing,...
Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University Reports Findings in Risk Management (Determining the effect of urbanization on flood hazard zones in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, using flood hazard index and multi-criteria decision analysis): Risk Management
-- New research on Risk Management is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from Kahramanmaras,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Floods are the most destructive natural hazard throughout the world. Identifying flood hazard zones is the first step in flood risk management.”. Our...
United Nations World Food Programme: New Consortium To Support Disaster Risk Insurance And Finance Solutions For Smallholder Farmers In Central America
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Partnership for Central America (PCA), the World Bank (WB), and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) launched today the " " (DRIFCA) to identify and support climate-related agricultural insurance solutions for up to 2 million smallholder farmers in. Guatemala. ,. El Salvador. ,...
New Agricultural Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Wageningen University (Why Agricultural Insurance May Slow Down Agricultural Development): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Current study results on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance. have been published. According to news originating from Wageningen,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “How does agricultural insurance affect the modernization of farming in low income countries? We focus on institutional contexts without formal contract enforcement, where smallholders cannot access modern inputs via markets. Instead, farmers can engage in relational contracting with traders to sell their crop and gain access to inputs (as an advance in-kind payment).”
Data on Insurance Reported by Researchers at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (How the Usa Can Benefit From Risk-based Premiums Combined With Flood Protection): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Flood risk management in the. is largely embedded in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Climate change and increasing exposure in flood plains pose a challenge to flood risk managers and make it vital to reduce risk in the future.”
Student Freedom Initiative, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever Student Investment Program to Increase Investor Confidence and Financial Wellness of Current HBCU and MSI Students
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, Student Freedom Initiative (SFI), Stackwell, and. announced the launch of the Student Investment Program (SIP), a multi-year strategic partnership granting. $500,000. in funding to students attending. Historically Black Colleges and Universities. (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) nationwide within the SFI network. The pilot program will...
eHealth Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Consumers Find the Right Health Coverage for Their Changing Needs
Trailblazing company has transformed an industry with consumer-first omnichannel standards for health insurance marketplaces. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, marks its 25th anniversary. eHealth was founded in 1997 and its technology was used to facilitate the first-ever online sale of an individual and family health insurance plan. Since then, the company has grown to serve the needs of small businesses and Medicare beneficiaries as well. eHealth introduced many of the online comparison shopping innovations that were later adopted by the industry at large and by government marketplaces.
USDA IG: 'Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's Financial Statements for FY 2022 & 2021'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 17 (TNSrep) -- The Agriculture Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. 05401-0014-11) on. Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's. Financial Statements for Fiscal 2022 & 2021." Here are excerpts:. * * *. OBJECTIVE. The objectives of our audits were to review the FCIC/RMA's financial statements...
Patent Issued for Entity selection tool system and method (USPTO 11487775): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- Hartford Fire Insurance Company ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11487775, according to news reporting originating out of. , US), Tardif, Keri M (West Hartord, CT, US), Thiruvengada, Jaishankar (. Ellington, CT. , US), Turner, David J (. Farmington, CT. , US), Visram,
The Doctors Company Offers Educational Video Series: "Financial and Workplace Well-Being for Doctors: Lessons for Life After Medical School"
NAPA, Calif. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company , the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer and part of. "Financial and Workplace Well-Being for Doctors: Lessons for. Life After Medical School. ," from. , MD, FACA, Chairman Emeritus and Professor of Anesthesiology at. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. and...
Digital-First Health Insurance Provider Angle Health Is Expanding in Georgia
PRNewswire/ -- , the digital-first, full-stack health insurance company bringing transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers, announced today it is expanding in. Georgia. . Powered by its integrated, AI-enabled technology platform,. Angle Health. provides a digital-first navigation experience with fully tailored, comprehensive healthcare benefit plans...
Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services
Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for. employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all. Sidecar Health. employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
Medicaid switch confuses beneficiaries, providers and draws feds’ scrutiny
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi was not allowed to kick anyone off Medicaid under federal regulations. In exchange, the state received extra federal funding. But Mississippi didn’t simply maintain each person’s coverage. Instead, if enrollees on a managed care plan technically lost eligibility (like a new mom more than 60 days after giving birth) or failed to update…
WTW collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel moves insurance industry closer to digital-first marketplace
LONDON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced a new collaboration with insurers. (LSM) and Markel, launching the pilot phase of an innovative digital commercial insurance platform. Digital connectivity and trading of commercial risks between all stakeholders...
AM Best to Host Briefing on 2023 Outlooks for U.S. Insurance, Global Re and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Markets
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best’s leading analysts will review the state of U.S. insurance industry’s major segments and the global reinsurance industry, as well as what the rating agency foresees in 2023, in an online briefing scheduled for. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. at. 2 p.m. (EST) . The one-hour...
Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market to See Major Growth by 2030: AIG, Assurity, Prudential Financial
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- A new 154 page research study released with title 'Global Disability Income Compensation Insurances Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like.
The Health Insurance Store Joins AmeriLife’s Insurance Services LLC Partners
--News Direct-- , a national distributor of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement solutions and an affiliate of. (“AmeriLife”), announced today that it has partnered with. . Led by Owner and President. ,. The Health Insurance Store. is an independent insurance agency specializing in Medicare solutions as well as...
