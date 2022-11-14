Read full article on original website
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Woonsocket Call
Garwey Dual isn't wavering from verbal commitment to Providence Friars
PROVIDENCE – Just because Garwey Dual isn’t planning to sign with Providence College during the early signing period that officially expires this Wednesday doesn’t mean the top-100 guard is having second thoughts about joining the Friar fold come the fall of 2023. It was confirmed Monday by...
rinewstoday.com
Big week ahead for Burchfield and CES – Brendan Higgins
A press conference was held this past Monday at Arooga’s in Warwick to announce a blockbuster weekend of CES Boxing and MMA action coming to Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino. As usual, promoter Jimmy Burchfield is pulling out all the stops to deliver the best in Combat Sports....
By The Way: It’s Gonna Be Really Cold During Patriots-Jets Game
All signs point toward this Sunday’s rematch between the Patriots and the Jets being a low-scoring affair. Obviously, the game will feature two teams that have great defenses to go along with bad offenses. However, New England and New York also might have to battle the elements, as the latest forecasts indicate the Patriots are in for their first cold-weather game of the 2022 season.
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
Brown Daily Herald
Blue State on Thayer to close permanently
After 15 years on Thayer Street, Blue State Coffee will permanently close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 17. A sign in the cafe’s window at 300 Thayer St. read, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives.”
Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from TF Green
Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop service to New Orleans, Louisiana, both begin in February.
985thesportshub.com
Toucher & Rich: Michael Holley talks about his time at WEEI & more!
From writing for the Boston Globe to co-hosting alongside Dale Arnold at WEEI, Michael Holley has been a part of the Boston sports scene for more than 20 years. But now the co-host of NBC Sports Boston officially made it – He’s in-studio with Toucher & Rich for two hours talking about Dale Arnold, WEEI, a young Jon Wallach and his old nickname and much more!
New England Zoo to Ring in the Season With Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular
The holiday season will be upon us before we know it, along with the countless activities that come with this special time of year. One of these events is the beloved annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island. According to the Zoo's website,...
RI’s first-ever LEGO convention coming in 2023
The Brick Convention is making its Ocean State debut in May 2023.
johnstonsunrise.net
Striped bass bite outstanding
“Customers in Pawtuxet Cove, Cranston, have seen large bass under their boats that have pushed bait into the cove,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. “At Rocky Point fishing pier shore anglers are seeing birds working large schools of bait all day long. We are officially closed for the season but with this great bite and the holidays upon us we are on call for customers that want to connect with us.”
rimonthly.com
Oberlin Chef/Owner Benjamin Sukle Announces New Raw Bar Restaurant
For those still heartbroken by Benjamin Sukle’s first-born birch closing during the pandemic, we have just the remedy for you: the chef/owner of Oberlin, Johnson and Wales grad and multiple James Beard Foundation “Best Chef Northeast” Award nominee is once again making major moves in the local culinary scene. Two, in fact.
Pawtucket compassion center to open next week
Mother Earth Wellness will officially open its doors to patients on Nov. 21.
A look at the future of Waterford’s once-thriving Crystal Mall
Malls are closing across the country, including in Connecticut. The Crystal Mall in Waterford is looking quieter and emptier each day.
ABC6.com
Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002. Rhode Island was at 1,285.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Providence River dredging to benefit two RI communities
The dredging is part of a three-phase maintenance project being conducted by The Nature Conservancy and the Coastal Resources Management Council.
wgbh.org
Local ‘blue wave’: Democrats sweep statewide and federal elections in Mass., R.I.
Election week may be over, but the effects are still sinking in. After the weekend, we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Republicans might control the House when all the votes are counted. But there certainly was no “red wave.”. But Ted Nesi, political and economic...
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: For $675k in R.I., a view from the top
Two-bedroom, 1.5-bath single-family comes with a roof deck and gets its energy from solar panels and a heat pump system. 32 Pleasant View Drive, Little Compton, R.I. Let the cuteness envelop you. This Little Compton house with the surprisingly cool roof deck is just minutes from beaches and conservation areas and across the street from an alpaca farm.
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Overnight in Providence
Providence police are investigating a shooting in the city overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Wednesday morning, police responded to a 911 hang-up off of Admiral Street. As police searched the area for a caller, the officer said he heard multiple shots in the area of Yorkshire Street. Police said they...
Boston Globe
Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston
The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
