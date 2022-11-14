ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Woonsocket Call

Garwey Dual isn't wavering from verbal commitment to Providence Friars

PROVIDENCE – Just because Garwey Dual isn’t planning to sign with Providence College during the early signing period that officially expires this Wednesday doesn’t mean the top-100 guard is having second thoughts about joining the Friar fold come the fall of 2023. It was confirmed Monday by...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Big week ahead for Burchfield and CES – Brendan Higgins

A press conference was held this past Monday at Arooga’s in Warwick to announce a blockbuster weekend of CES Boxing and MMA action coming to Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino. As usual, promoter Jimmy Burchfield is pulling out all the stops to deliver the best in Combat Sports....
WARWICK, RI
NESN

By The Way: It’s Gonna Be Really Cold During Patriots-Jets Game

All signs point toward this Sunday’s rematch between the Patriots and the Jets being a low-scoring affair. Obviously, the game will feature two teams that have great defenses to go along with bad offenses. However, New England and New York also might have to battle the elements, as the latest forecasts indicate the Patriots are in for their first cold-weather game of the 2022 season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Brown Daily Herald

Blue State on Thayer to close permanently

After 15 years on Thayer Street, Blue State Coffee will permanently close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 17. A sign in the cafe’s window at 300 Thayer St. read, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
985thesportshub.com

Toucher & Rich: Michael Holley talks about his time at WEEI & more!

From writing for the Boston Globe to co-hosting alongside Dale Arnold at WEEI, Michael Holley has been a part of the Boston sports scene for more than 20 years. But now the co-host of NBC Sports Boston officially made it – He’s in-studio with Toucher & Rich for two hours talking about Dale Arnold, WEEI, a young Jon Wallach and his old nickname and much more!
BOSTON, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Striped bass bite outstanding

“Customers in Pawtuxet Cove, Cranston, have seen large bass under their boats that have pushed bait into the cove,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. “At Rocky Point fishing pier shore anglers are seeing birds working large schools of bait all day long. We are officially closed for the season but with this great bite and the holidays upon us we are on call for customers that want to connect with us.”
CRANSTON, RI
rimonthly.com

Oberlin Chef/Owner Benjamin Sukle Announces New Raw Bar Restaurant

For those still heartbroken by Benjamin Sukle’s first-born birch closing during the pandemic, we have just the remedy for you: the chef/owner of Oberlin, Johnson and Wales grad and multiple James Beard Foundation “Best Chef Northeast” Award nominee is once again making major moves in the local culinary scene. Two, in fact.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002. Rhode Island was at 1,285.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: For $675k in R.I., a view from the top

Two-bedroom, 1.5-bath single-family comes with a roof deck and gets its energy from solar panels and a heat pump system. 32 Pleasant View Drive, Little Compton, R.I. Let the cuteness envelop you. This Little Compton house with the surprisingly cool roof deck is just minutes from beaches and conservation areas and across the street from an alpaca farm.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Shot Overnight in Providence

Providence police are investigating a shooting in the city overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Wednesday morning, police responded to a 911 hang-up off of Admiral Street. As police searched the area for a caller, the officer said he heard multiple shots in the area of Yorkshire Street. Police said they...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston Globe

Where to grab the best sandwich in Greater Boston

The reader favorite spot is a "lunch time staple" in Downtown Boston. If you’re on the go, thinking about what to have for lunch on a busy workday day, you’ll likely want a hearty and satisfying sandwich. In the Greater Boston area, there are many cafes with menu items full of classic and original options.
BOSTON, MA

