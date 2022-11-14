Read full article on original website
Mexico investigates death of US tourist seen in fight video
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo. A state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the victim was Shanquella Robinson. A video apparently taped at a luxury villa in San Jose del Cabo shows one woman, apparently an American, beating another woman.
Storming Capitol was ‘really stupid,’ Oath Keeper testifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has testified that it was a “really stupid” decision. Jessica Watkins took the stand Wednesday in the case accusing her, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and three others of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Watkins told jurors she got swept up by what she said seemed to be a “very American moment” on Jan. 6. She is the third defendant in the more than monthlong trial to take the witness stand — a move generally considered by defense lawyers as a last-resort option.
Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided its neighbor and millions of its refugees. The Poles acted both to ease the suffering of Ukrainians and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that killed two men Tuesday in a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border brought the conflict home and added to the long-suppressed sense of vulnerability in a country where the ravages of World War II are well remembered. Anna Grabinska is a Warsaw woman who has extended help to a Ukrainian mother of two small children. She says war is the thing she fears most in life.
SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea has dramatically ramped up missile tests this year and launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japan's defence minister said was capable of striking the U.S. mainland.
Japan: NKorea missile test shows potential ability to hit US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Japanese defense minister says a North Korean missile test-launched Friday could potentially reach the entire continental U.S. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the suspected intercontinental ballistic missile flew 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 6,000 kilometers (3,600 miles).
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing in June that...
Palestinian officials say house fire in Gaza Strip kills 21
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fire set off by stored gasoline in a residential building killed 21 people in a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the territory’s Hamas rulers said. The fire was one of the deadliest incidents in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The blaze erupted on the third floor of a three-story building in the crowded Jabaliya camp. No one inside the house survived. It was not immediately clear how the gasoline ignited. Flames were seen spewing out of the windows of the burning floor as people gathered outside on the street. Gaza is under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade and faces a severe energy crisis. People often store cooking gas, diesel and gasoline in homes before winter.
January 6 committee pushes back on Pence ‘closing the door’ on his potential testimony
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday pushed back on former Vice President Mike Pence’s recent comments that Congress has “no right” to his testimony and that he was “closing the door” on it. “The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly...
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be shielded from lawsuits over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist
Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell
MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post on his social media account. Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on Nov. 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post Thursday on his Instagram account. He said his new confinement is “a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget.” The 46-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent foe, is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.
‘Democracy voters’ delivered for Democrats in tightest races
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to shape the midterm elections not as a verdict on his time in office, but rather on the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on American democracy. The election results reveal both the potential and the problems with Biden’s argument for motivating voters. In states such as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, voters could look at their ballots and see a clear contrast between Democrats and Republican candidates who falsely claimed the 2020 presidential was rigged. And yet, the notion of democracy is open to interpretation, one that encompasses feelings about one’s own identity, political rivals, the news media and broader social changes.
Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition case moves to closing arguments
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal prosecutors are expected to make their final pitch to jurors Friday in the high-stakes seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Closing arguments will begin in Washington...
Georgia abortion providers wary after court strikes down ban
ATLANTA (AP) — Abortion providers in Georgia resumed performing the procedure beyond six weeks of pregnancy after a judge threw out the state’s abortion ban. But some said they are moving cautiously this week amid an ongoing legal fight that could just as quickly restore the restrictions. Phone calls to the carafem clinic in Atlanta surged starting Tuesday, when the judge’s ruling came out. Chief Operations Officer Melissa Grant said the clinic resumed providing abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy on Wednesday, but staff has cautioned patients that the situation is tenuous. The Feminist Women’s Health Center in Atlanta plans to resume abortions up to 22 weeks of pregnancy starting on Friday.
Court won’t reconsider block of Arkansas trans care law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court won’t reconsider its ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender affirming care for children. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state’s request for the full court to hear its appeal of a judge’s temporary order against the ban. A three-judge panel of the court upheld the order in August. A trial began last month before the judge who blocked the ban over whether to strike it down, and testimony is set to resume later this month. Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban.
As Trump blusters, DeSantis builds his case but tells people to ‘chill out’ with 2024 talk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, already a master at sidestepping questions about his political future, is proving equally adept at tiptoeing around Donald Trump as he builds a case for his party’s nomination in 2024. As Trump staged the unveiling of a third presidential campaign, DeSantis in public and behind...
House Republicans vow to investigate Biden and his family’s business dealings
After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings. “In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with...
North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, Seoul's military said, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that based on its calculations, the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
