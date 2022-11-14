Read full article on original website
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested on multiple 2020 warrants
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested on warrants from 2020 and is charged with multiple crimes. Kolton P. Pearson, 38, of Unionville, was taken into custody Wednesday evening by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies. Pearson is being held on warrants issued in Putnam County in...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
ktvo.com
Wapello County engineer: cons outweigh pros with proposed railroad merger
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The number of trains coming through southeast Iowa could soon be dramatically increasing. A proposed $31 billion train merger could affect Ottumwa. The city currently sees four to five trains pass through it daily, but if the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern gets approved, that number could increase to around 18 trains a day.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports
State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
ktvo.com
Unionville shooter now charged with murder in KC stabbing
MERRIAM, Kan. — A former Kirksville man, who pleaded guilty this summer to a December 2019 shooting in Unionville, Missouri, is now charged with murder in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. John Daniel Crawford Murry, 25, and another suspect face a charge of first-degree murder in the October 21, 2022,...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri convenience store employee accused of stealing lottery tickets
SHELBINA, Mo. — A convicted felon from northeast Missouri is charged with two new crimes. Nicholas Glen Drebenstedt, 30, of Shelbina, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets from his employer, the 7th Heaven convenience store in Shelbina. Drebenstedt is charged with two felony counts of...
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
kchi.com
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
ktvo.com
Mark S. Workman, 70 of Kirksville, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Mark S. Workman, age 70, passed peacefully on November 13, 2022 with his partner, Beth Hudson, by his side. He was born in Kirksville, Missouri on April 21, 1952, to Betty and George (Duke) Workman. Mark grew up in Hannibal, Missouri, and graduated from Hannibal High School in 1970. After...
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Ten rural Missouri hospitals closed since 2012. Scotland County hopes to avoid that fate
MEMPHIS, Missouri – In March, Scotland County Hospital’s auditors delivered a stark warning. After five consecutive years of losses, only federal COVID-19 payments received over the previous year had kept the 25-bed hospital’s bank account solvent. In the fiscal years covered by the audit, accounting firm BKD reported, the hospital lost $7.9 million — $2.3 […] The post Ten rural Missouri hospitals closed since 2012. Scotland County hopes to avoid that fate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital
MEMPHIS, Missouri – Joni Lloyd was in her pajamas when the call came. Lori Fulk, chair of the Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors, was calling. She asked Lloyd, the vice-chair, to come to her house to talk. When Lloyd arrived the evening of Aug. 15, she found Fulk was not alone. An emergency […] The post Firings, corruption accusations create turmoil at struggling north Missouri hospital appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMZU
Police ask for help locating missing Macon teen
MACON – The Macon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Brittany Davis, 17, was reportedly last seen in Macon early Tuesday morning. According to the Facebook post from the police department, she is 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information is...
ktvo.com
'Sticker Shock' campaign looks to solve underage drinking issue in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Underage drinking is something several organizations in Kirksville are concerned about. The Preferred Family Healthcare Prevention Resource Center recently teamed up with the Alpha Sigma Gamma (ASG) sorority from Truman State University, the Adair County Sherriff's Department, the Heartland Taskforce coalition, the Breath Easy Kirksville Coalition and the Adair County Opioid Coalition.
KMZU
Calloway County Sheriff charged with DWI following October arrest in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism is charged with two misdemeanors following his arrest in October for driving while intoxicated. KOMU reports that Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for the incident where he allegedly struck a concrete drive-thru barrier at the Arby's on Highway 24 in Moberly.
