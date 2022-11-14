Read full article on original website
Related
Pool’s Closed: Company In Belton, Texas Claimed To Leave Owners High And Dry
When people add onto their homes, there are many things that are considered. Some want to add a fence, some want to add a playground for the little ones. But one thing some consider adding? A pool. Let's face the facts, having a pool in the backyard during the summer...
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
Terrible: Shop in Killeen, Texas Broken Into On Veteran’s Day
Local business in Central Texas will always be important. Not only is it a part of what makes Texas the state we all know and love, but it's pretty neat to see residents who start something new in our area. Unfortunately, there will always be others who want to take...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids
Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
Culture and Chill at the 2022 Endeavors & Soul Arts Music Fest In Killeen, Texas
ARE YOU READY TO ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND GREAT COMPANY?. I always say that there are so many talented R&B and hip-hop artists in Killeen, Texas that need to be heard. I feel like a lot of times my home town gets a bad rep, but being from here now am I extremely proud I’ve witnessed some of the most talented people come straight out of my city. Let’s not forget about the hometown hero Rose Short and also the extremely talented Jershika Maples. These ladies went to Hollywood and truly represented Killeen the right way in my opinion.
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
World’s Largest 3-D Printed Neighborhood Coming To Georgetown, Texas
According to its builders, the world‘s largest neighborhood of 3-D printed homes is in progress now in Georgetown, Texas. Construction has begun on 100 new 3-D printed homes built by Icon and Lenaar, co-designed by architecture firm BIG (Bjarkle Ingels Group). I have some questions though. Can You Imagine...
The Beltonian Theatre in Belton, Texas is Screening Your Favorite Christmas Movies
It’s beginning to look like Christmas, especially in Belton, Texas, where a beautiful and beloved theater is gearing up to celebrate with some of our favorite holiday classics. See Your Favorite Christmas Classics at the Beltonian Theatre in Belton. The Beltonian Theatre will be inviting all Central Texas to...
GOAL! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom
Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
Police in Killeen, Texas Are Investigating a Fatal Stabbing at a Mosque
I don’t know about anybody else in Killeen, Texas, but when my mind needs a recharge and just a sense of peace, my first instinct is to get back into church because in all honesty church is a safe haven for a lot of people. Whatever your faith, the place where you go to worship and give thanks should feel like a safe, secure place. That's what makes this story especially tragic.
Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas
If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
Warming Shelters Open in Temple, Texas Through Friday, November 18
As freezing temperatures have moved into the Temple, Texas area, two warming shelters have opened their doors to those in need. The City of Temple reports that two shelters will operate through Friday, November 18 at the following locations:. Salvation Army - 419 W. Ave. G. Salvation Army will open...
Texas Judge Un-Forgives Student Loan Debt Plan
See the screenshot below? This is what you get if you try and go apply for student loan debt relief. The ruling was declared to be illegal and unconstitutional. That's what former President Donald Trump-appointed Texas US District Judge Mark Pittman said during a recent ruling on loan forgiveness. Biden‘s plan is to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000. How many borrowers from Killeen, Texas could this ruling potentially affect, if it stands?
Light Up Killeen-Temple in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Have You Seen Or Visited Bell County, Texas’ First Distillery?
For some of us, like me, moving to Bell County has been a whirlwind of a time. Even though I've been here for a while now, I feel like I've barely scratched the surface of my new home. I can still remember stressing over on how to drive to my new place of work.
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time
We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
Killeen, Texas Just Had 17th Murder of 2022, Police Searching For Suspect
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate the 17th homicide of the year in Killeen, Texas. A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, but there are currently no suspects in custody. Murder in Killeen, Texas. The press...
Here’s What People in Killeen, Texas Said They’d Buy if They Won the Powerball Jackpot
Forget who wants to be a millionaire in Central Texas, I’m trying to be a billionaire! Over the weekend all of Texas was extremely eager to see the Texas lottery Powerball outcome. Someone wanted to be a billionaire this weekend but unfortunately, no one hit the Powerball. WHAT WOULD...
