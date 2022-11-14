ARE YOU READY TO ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND GREAT COMPANY?. I always say that there are so many talented R&B and hip-hop artists in Killeen, Texas that need to be heard. I feel like a lot of times my home town gets a bad rep, but being from here now am I extremely proud I’ve witnessed some of the most talented people come straight out of my city. Let’s not forget about the hometown hero Rose Short and also the extremely talented Jershika Maples. These ladies went to Hollywood and truly represented Killeen the right way in my opinion.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO