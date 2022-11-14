ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

KTEM NewsRadio

Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids

Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Culture and Chill at the 2022 Endeavors & Soul Arts Music Fest In Killeen, Texas

ARE YOU READY TO ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND GREAT COMPANY?. I always say that there are so many talented R&B and hip-hop artists in Killeen, Texas that need to be heard. I feel like a lot of times my home town gets a bad rep, but being from here now am I extremely proud I’ve witnessed some of the most talented people come straight out of my city. Let’s not forget about the hometown hero Rose Short and also the extremely talented Jershika Maples. These ladies went to Hollywood and truly represented Killeen the right way in my opinion.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Police in Killeen, Texas Are Investigating a Fatal Stabbing at a Mosque

I don’t know about anybody else in Killeen, Texas, but when my mind needs a recharge and just a sense of peace, my first instinct is to get back into church because in all honesty church is a safe haven for a lot of people. Whatever your faith, the place where you go to worship and give thanks should feel like a safe, secure place. That's what makes this story especially tragic.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Come Out And Ride For A Cause In Temple, Texas

If you've been looking for a reason to ride, come out to Temple, Texas and do it for a good cause. Get your bikes tuned up and ready, because the 9th Annual Ride For a Child Event is happening on November 19, 2022. Bringing Awareness To Child Abuse. Child abuse...
TEMPLE, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Judge Un-Forgives Student Loan Debt Plan

See the screenshot below? This is what you get if you try and go apply for student loan debt relief. The ruling was declared to be illegal and unconstitutional. That's what former President Donald Trump-appointed Texas US District Judge Mark Pittman said during a recent ruling on loan forgiveness. Biden‘s plan is to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000. How many borrowers from Killeen, Texas could this ruling potentially affect, if it stands?
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
