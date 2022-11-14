ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

pvtimes.com

‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong

Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Nevada Gov.-elect Lombardo announces members of transition team

Governor-elect Joe Lombardo on Wednesday announced his transition team and working committees ahead of taking office in January. Ryan Erwin, the founder of RedRock Strategies, was named chair of the transition team. In a pre-written statement to media, Lombardo said with Erwin's "steadfast leadership and integrity," he's confident he'll "do...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada counties approving voting results; no snags reported

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state’s top election official for certification. Storey County commissioners on Tuesday became the first to canvass, or review, the results and finalize the 2,575 votes cast in their rural jurisdiction east of Reno. About 72.5% of active voters in Storey County cast ballots, well above the statewide turnout total of 54.7%, according to Nevada Secretary of State data. In all, more than 1 million people statewide cast ballots in advance, by mail or in person. Commissioners in the rural counties of Pershing, Lander, Mineral and Churchill took unanimous action Wednesday to accept the results of a combined 15,797 votes.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
smobserved.com

Are the Democrats Losing Their Amazing Lead in California, even in Santa Monica?

November 17, 2022 - Democrats won big in statewide offices in the November 8 election in California as was expected, but the lead by which they are winning is closer than in 2018. Races for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and controller are all tighter this year than four years ago. The numbers below are from unofficial election results posted on the Secretary of State website on November 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Dems win supermajority in the state assembly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic party has won a supermajority in the state assembly. 28 assembly Democrats will be sent to the 82nd legislature, which begins Feb. 6. Those 28 members represent two-thirds of the 42-member chamber. Six of those new members are new. “I want to...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss

Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
NEVADA STATE
upr.org

New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
NEVADA STATE
