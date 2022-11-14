LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state’s top election official for certification. Storey County commissioners on Tuesday became the first to canvass, or review, the results and finalize the 2,575 votes cast in their rural jurisdiction east of Reno. About 72.5% of active voters in Storey County cast ballots, well above the statewide turnout total of 54.7%, according to Nevada Secretary of State data. In all, more than 1 million people statewide cast ballots in advance, by mail or in person. Commissioners in the rural counties of Pershing, Lander, Mineral and Churchill took unanimous action Wednesday to accept the results of a combined 15,797 votes.

