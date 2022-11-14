Read full article on original website
‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong
Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
Nevada Gov.-elect Lombardo announces members of transition team
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo on Wednesday announced his transition team and working committees ahead of taking office in January. Ryan Erwin, the founder of RedRock Strategies, was named chair of the transition team. In a pre-written statement to media, Lombardo said with Erwin's "steadfast leadership and integrity," he's confident he'll "do...
California voters re-elect Democratic Rep. Katie Porter to state's 47th Congressional District
California voters have re-elected Democrat Katie Porter to represent California's 47th Congressional District. She defeats Republican challenger Scott Baugh.
Nevada counties approving voting results; no snags reported
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state’s top election official for certification. Storey County commissioners on Tuesday became the first to canvass, or review, the results and finalize the 2,575 votes cast in their rural jurisdiction east of Reno. About 72.5% of active voters in Storey County cast ballots, well above the statewide turnout total of 54.7%, according to Nevada Secretary of State data. In all, more than 1 million people statewide cast ballots in advance, by mail or in person. Commissioners in the rural counties of Pershing, Lander, Mineral and Churchill took unanimous action Wednesday to accept the results of a combined 15,797 votes.
Are the Democrats Losing Their Amazing Lead in California, even in Santa Monica?
November 17, 2022 - Democrats won big in statewide offices in the November 8 election in California as was expected, but the lead by which they are winning is closer than in 2018. Races for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and controller are all tighter this year than four years ago. The numbers below are from unofficial election results posted on the Secretary of State website on November 16.
A shift to purple: What do Nevada's election results mean for the state's future?
After the election, Nevada will have Republicans in the governor and lieutenant governor’s seats and a larger Democratic majority in the Legislature. In Congress, Nevada kept the same representatives, thwarting attempts by Republicans to take three House and one Senate seat. Nevadans also voted yes on three ballot questions,...
Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race she lost
PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, in a 2 1/2-minute video, made no mention of...
Nevada Dems win supermajority in the state assembly
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic party has won a supermajority in the state assembly. 28 assembly Democrats will be sent to the 82nd legislature, which begins Feb. 6. Those 28 members represent two-thirds of the 42-member chamber. Six of those new members are new. “I want to...
Nevada Democrats secure supermajority in Assembly
Nevada Democrats have emerged from the midterm elections with a supermajority of 28 seats in the state Assembly, though they have narrowly missed a Senate supermajority by one seat.
Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss
Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
Defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn picks up new million-dollar home in Florida
Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has reportedly purchased home in Florida for more than a million dollars in an apparent departure from his home state of North Carolina. Cawthorn is a divisive member of Congress who was defeated in a Republican primary after serving just one term earlier this year....
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
Arizona gov election: Katie Hobbs defeats GOP challenger Kari Lake, race may now go to recount under state law
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial race, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
Ted Cruz warns Democrats could do 'generational damage' if Herschel Walker loses Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Ted Cruz detailed the significance of a potential Herschel Walker win in Georgia, explaining how it is pertinent to rein in the far-left agenda
How ‘blue’ is California? What the midterm election tells us
California could be more purple than blue. Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates. The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress. However, other […]
New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Fetterman adviser tells reporters 'yelling questions' at the senator-elect 'will not work' due to stroke
John Fetterman adviser Rebecca Kirszner Katz emphasized that reporters “yelling” questions can no longer work for the Pennsylvania senator-elect on Twitter.
