League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
dotesports.com
Riot continues to push aside counter-jungling in League Patch 12.22
After skimming through the notes for Riot Games’ newest League of Legends update today, the community noticed that the developers have made another significant change that will make it extremely hard for experienced junglers to counter their opponent across Summoner’s Rift. Patch 12.22 marks the beginning of League’s...
dotesports.com
3 of League’s new Mythic items to receive quick buffs following launch of 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason has been live for just over a day, and Riot Games is already hitting the game with a series of balance changes. The game’s 12.22b patch, which is scheduled to come out later this week, buffs six champions, while hitting four items with balance changes, too.
dotesports.com
How the Anima Squad trait works in TFT Set 8
Teamfight Tactics’ eighth set, Monsters Attack!, sees heroes and villains summoned into the Convergence—more specifically, Spatulopolis—to duke it out in epic battles. One of the realm’s premier defenders, the Anima Squad, will be ready to roll should you choose to opt-in while facing your opponents. Anima...
dotesports.com
Riot is unbenching the Kench in League’s 2023 preseason
Tahm Kench has been a problematic League of Legends champion since his release in 2015, mainly due to his Devour ability that can save immobile AD carries from certain death. Despite Riot Games updating the champion and sending him to the top lane, the River King has continued to be a menace in the bot lane as a support, especially when paired with Senna. To coincide with the latest preseason changes, the devs are giving this catfish one more makeover.
dotesports.com
What is ‘aim assist ease in’ within Overwatch 2?
When perusing through Overwatch 2’s controller settings, you may have come across an option called “aim assist ease in.”. Most players will likely be familiar with the concept of aim assist, an adjustment frequently provided to players using controllers in cross-platform multiplayer titles that helps them stay competitive with the often more precise mouse and keyboard control scheme. Like many similar FPS titles, Overwatch 2 provides aim assist to these players. It even allows them to tweak and adjust how it functions for maximum comfort and precision.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms League’s next wave of mid-scope updates belongs to Jax and Rell
The next two League of Legends champions who will be receiving mid-scope updates in the near future are Jax and Rell, Riot Games announced today. The two champions have come up frequently in discussions surrounding possible updates in recent months, and now, it appears as though changes are finally in the pipeline.
dotesports.com
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
dotesports.com
She’s back: Zeri to receive extensive crit-centric changes on League’s PBE
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends is receiving yet another round of changes after being tossed to the side following her sheer dominance throughout the entire first half of 2022. Everyone’s favorite mobile hyper-carry ADC, Zeri, is having her kit adjusted all around...
dotesports.com
Riot is attempting to increase Dr. Mundo’s jungle viability in League with new round of changes
A recently-reworked champion in League of Legends is receiving a few gameplay updates that might allow him to flourish in more than just his intended role. Riot Twin Enso, a champion designer for League, revealed today that Riot is looking at various changes for Dr. Mundo, many of which are aimed at making the goofy champion more viable in the jungle. Like the previously-announced Zeri changes, these adjustments are expected to be available for testing on the PBE later today, with no indication as to when they will reach the live servers.
dotesports.com
4 items micropatched in League preseason’s first set of Season 13 changes
We now know exactly what to expect from League‘s first swift set of balance changes in Preseason 2023. Lead designer on the League Balance Team Rift and Preseason teams Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison followed up on Wednesday’s initial preview with more details on what the exact changes would be, as well as an ETA on the micropatch itself, in a tweet on Thursday.
dotesports.com
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
dotesports.com
Wild Rift is getting 3 new champions in Patch 3.5, including one of Worlds’ finest
Three popular League of Legends champions are about to make their debuts in Wild Rift. On Nov. 15, Riot Games uncovered the full list of details coming to the game with Patch 3.5. It will introduce three new champs—Aatrox, Kayn, and Lillia. The former was one of the most popular champs during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
Who said video games aren’t useful? UFC fighter learned English thanks to Call of Duty
Learning English in Brazil can be a difficult task. Not everyone has the financial means to afford classes or even access to the internet where unorthodox learning methods can be found. The Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano is currently living abroad to practice and compete in the world’s most prestigious...
dotesports.com
Zeri’s dreadful League stats show why buffs can’t come soon enough
Zeri is in dire need of buffs in League of Legends if she wants to ever dig out of the hole she has found herself in. Following the release of Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, Zeri has sunk down to a 45.25 percent win rate in the Platinium rank and above, according to U.GG, making her statistically the worst AD carry in the game.
dotesports.com
FNCS Invitational viewership didn’t match 2019 World Cup, but did it need to?
A lot has changed in the three years since the last major LAN Fortnite tournament. Not only did the world experience a global pandemic that prevented in-person events with large crowds, but Fortnite itself waned in popularity. Viewership for the Fortnite Champion Series 2022 invitational this past weekend was down...
dotesports.com
Berlin regulations cause problems for VALORANT Game Changers Championship schedule
The 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship is underway this week in Berlin, where the best female and non-binary players in the world are going head-to-head in the first international championship for the Game Changers league. While matches have largely gone to plan so far, with Cloud9 White, G2 Gozen, Team...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 White begin quest for absolute domination of Game Changers Championship in opening sweep
The first match of the 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship was a display of confidence and talent from Cloud9 White. The NA representatives quickly ended their showdown with KRÜ Fem today, delivering a 2-0 win as a statement of their desire to dominate the tournament. Both teams headed into...
dotesports.com
Gla1ve shuts down rumors about dev1ce’s form ahead of Astralis return
Gla1ve, the captain of Astralis’ CS:GO team, has dismissed rumors spread in the community that Astralis won’t field dev1ce at Elisa Masters Espoo because he’s not playing individually well yet. Dev1ce has been absent from CS:GO officials since December 2021, when he was still a part of...
dotesports.com
Once League’s most controversial feature, Eternals make comeback with launch of long-awaited Series 2
A new series of Eternals is coming to League of Legends tomorrow, Nov. 17, Riot Games announced today. Almost three years after the launch of the first series of Eternals, a new set of champion-specific achievements is being added to the game. The first series of League’s Eternals was introduced...
