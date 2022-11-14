Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA -- Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Crete,...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that authorities were notified an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O). NDCS said 38-year-old Robert Moss left the facility Thursday without authorization, and the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed and found by staff members near a shopping center about a mile from the facility.
WOWT
Nebraska hospitals facing historic financial pressures
The program from Charles Drew Health Center and Siena Francis House provides temporary care for unsheltered people who are too sick to live on the streets but not enough to stay in a hospital. It aims to redirect people without housing away from unnecessary emergency room visits to more appropriate care and shelter.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman sentenced over 14 years for drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha woman was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday for drug conspiracy. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 25-year-old Haley Rose Marie Coffman of Omaha, was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for her participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy.
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
WOWT
Bird flu raises egg prices, leaves Omaha grocery stores with limited supplies
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eggs shelves are emptying at local grocers in the Omaha-metro. This year, the U.S. has dealt with one of the worst outbreaks of bird flu ever. So far, about 37 million egg-laying hens have died, accounting for 10% of production. “My family loves eggs, and we...
KETV.com
'A bureaucratic mess': Nebraska hospital systems facing financial pain
Neb. — Nebraska hospitals are not immune to the pain of inflation and staffing shortages. Operating costs are soaring and now, hospital systems are concerned with their financial future. Leaders worry patients could end up suffering and are pleading for help from lawmakers. The vast majority of a...
Adoption Option: Stetson at the Nebraska Humane Society
Meet Stetson! Chris was introduced to this cuddly boy at the Nebraska Humane Society. He is a boxer and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
New COVID-19 cases decrease in Omaha metro, hospitalizations increase
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 228 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 262 cases were reported.
WOWT
3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 7 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives around 6 years in prison for drug and gun charges.
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to a little over six years in prison for charges relating to drugs and guns. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Jacobe Hollingsworth, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime. Hollingsworth received 74 months in prison and will have a five-year term of supervised release after his prison time. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Georgia hunter to pay fine for poaching deer in Nebraska
A hunter from Georgia has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution by a federal judge for shooting two mule deer out of season while being guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter in 2020. 34-year old Chad McCullough of Franklin must also spend 2 years on...
New behavioral health facility for Omaha children expected to open in 2025
An Omaha group named The Mental Health Innovation Foundation is managing the $89 million project geared toward the mental healthcare of teens and children.
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
KETV.com
Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex
OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
News Channel Nebraska
Cleaning company and meatpacking company respond to allegations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- Cleaning company PSSI and meatpacking giant JBS are commenting after allegations of illegally employing minor children. A lawsuit filed by the Department of Labor in Nebraska Federal Court accuses PSSI of putting children between the ages of 13 and 17 to work in very hazardous work situations. These children, according to the court filing, have been working overnight cleaning shifts at the JBS meat packing plant in Grand Island and two plants in Minnesota.
WOWT
Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
