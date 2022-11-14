Read full article on original website
Jaylen Ostenson of Newcastle Signs for Basketball at Black Hills State
Newcastle standout Jaylen Ostenson has decided to play basketball at the next level for the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets. Ostenson recently signed with BHSU. She still has her senior season to play. She is a three-time all-state and all-conference selection over the first three years of her high school...
Three Sheridan College Cowboys Recognized For Their Act Of Heroism
A recent good deed by three Sheridan College bull riders, could support the argument that the world needs more cowboys, and not just in the sense of rodeo and ranching. Last month, Wyatt Phelps, Brodie Bates and Tipton Wilson were heading to a rodeo in Lamar, Colorado and were traveling by way of Wyoming State Highway 487, heading towards the town of Medicine Bow.
From the backyard to the pros, two Rapid City cornhole players make it to the big leagues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cornhole, bags, or bean bags. Whatever you call it, a group of people from Rapid City have mastered this fast-growing sport; and two members of the team recently signed to go pro with the American Cornhole League (ACL). “You want the lead. You want the...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
Accumulating snow for some through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
Rowan Grace moves forward on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday night on The Voice, the results were revealed and Rowan Grace is moving on! Rowan Grace Music posted on Facebook asking everyone to be ready to cast last minute votes in case she needed the Instant Save. But our favorite Voice contestant didn’t need the save. You can tune in to The Voice on NewsCenter1 next Monday as LIVE performances continue. For more about Rowan Grace’s journey or to download The Voice app for voting, click here. Check out Rowan’s performance from Monday night below.
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
Will Rowan Grace perform live on The Voice tonight? Be sure to watch and vote!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Although November 8 was the day that America’s voice was heard as people around the country got out to vote, November 14 begins the process when your vote is needed again to ensure that local singer Rowan Grace’s voice continues to be heard on The Voice.
Check out Rowan Grace’s performance on tonight’s episode of The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D — Rowan Grace performed live tonight on The Voice. Check out her performance and be sure to vote for her on The Voice app. Tap HERE to download The Voice app on the App Store ( for iPhone, iPad, or other Apple products) Tap HERE to...
Snow chances, blustery conditions expected through Thursday; colder days ahead
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although snow chances will persist through Thursday, today and Wednesday will be among the warmest days until early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 70% chance for snow today, falling to 20% by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will get to around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions as northwest winds reach 14 to 21 mph with gusts to 29 mph will see wind chill values as low as 5 degrees. Less than half an inch of new snowfall is expected today.
Public input needed for proposed project at intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be holding an open house public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Black Hills Energy on Mount Rushmore Road to receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.
Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man draws a 15-year suspended sentence for shooting at two men who stole a donation jar from his gun store. Adam Max was earlier convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Max, an Army veteran, will also serve 10 years on probation and perform 500 hours of community service. He could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the shooting.
Sheridan Man Arraigned on Multiple Drug Distribution Charges
A Sheridan man was arraigned on multiple drug distribution charges Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’ Ron Richter has the details. On October 19, 27-year-old Anthony Cash was arrested for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan. In August of 2021, Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received information that Cash was selling methamphetamine in the Sheridan area. Cash, at an arraignment hearing in District Court in Sheridan Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and five counts of delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a four-day jury trial for April 3 and set the pretrial conference for March 7 at 9:30 am.
Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nationwide, almost once a week, a first responder is killed while clearing a roadway crash, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Driving past an accident, most people’s reaction is to slow down and stare at what is happening. Last year, a total...
