Top 10 Neighborhoods in Rochester with the Most Amazing Christmas Lights
I'm not sure what the feeling is exactly or the right word to use to describe it other than "magical" but that's what I feel when I see Christmas lights sparkling and twinkling all over Rochester, Minnesota. We've got some amazing neighborhoods with homes that have go all out too and to help save you some driving, I found 10 of the best neighborhoods in town where you can feel the Christmas spirit.
KEYC
Downtown Faribault sees change
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) -The face of downtown Faribault has been changing rapidly, with several buildings being torn down over the past few weeks, and more to come. For Brian Schmidt, the President of the Rice County Historical society, the progress carries a price. “You can only judge a book by...
viatravelers.com
18 Best Restaurants in Rochester, Minnesota
If you’re planning a trip to Rochester, and you haven’t started searching for the best restaurants to eat at while you’re in town, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. There are so many small and large restaurants in Rochester of all backgrounds, aesthetics,...
winonaradio.com
Winona’s Holiday House Tour Returns
(KWNO)-The Holiday House Tour will be happening Sunday, December 4th, between 3 and 8 p.m. This winter fundraiser has been hosted by the Winona County Historical Society for more than three decades. The self-guided tour of six homes and a church can be done in any order. Tickets for the...
Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
Rochester City Council Approves Annual Fee For Sidewalk Repairs
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The cost of repairing and replacing damaged sidewalk panels in Rochester will no longer fall on the individual property owner. The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 last night to move forward with the development of a new Sidewalk Improvement District program. It calls for dividing the city into six districts, with property owners in each district assessed an annual fee to cover the cost of sidewalk repair and replacement projects throughout that district. It's estimated the cost will be around $57 per year, although that could vary depending on the scope of the projects needed to address sidewalk repairs in an individual district.
Thousands Without Power in Rochester (Update)
Update 11/16/22 7:10 a.m. Rochester Public Utility's outage map no longer shows a power outage in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. Original Story: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers...
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
Rochester Fast Food Restaurant Offering Thanksgiving Burger For a Limited Time
Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing... Eat and repeat. A fast food joint in Rochester is offering up a special burger this month for all of us that can't wait to satisfy our cravings on turkey day. Now, I can't say that I've had the burger yet, but I've seen nothing but positive reviews online, and I can't wait to order one.
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
kymnradio.net
Northfield Hospital limiting visitors due to RSV; Hillmann expresses gratitude to voters; Slow approach taken with Archer House redevelopment
Northfield Hospital announced yesterday that visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed during the current Respiratory Syncytial. According to a statement released by the hospital, the restriction is to protect both patients and children who are at risk of serious illness from the highly contagious virus. Cases...
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get Nostalgic at Video Rental Store Turned Airbnb in Winona
We're all about nostalgia and with video rental stores going away over the past few years, we've gotten especially nostalgic about that. Some video rental stores have even been transformed into places people can spend the night, like this one in Winona, Minnesota!. Video Rental Store Nostalgia. I remember growing...
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
KAAL-TV
Police: NW Rochester burglary reported
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man reported more than $700 in tools stolen from his property last week. According to Rochester police, the theft took place between Thursday night, Nov. 10, and Friday morning, Nov. 11 at a residence on the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue NW. The...
Don’t Freak Out When You See Horses in Rochester!
If you've never gone on a sleigh ride during the Christmas season, you've got to put this on your bucket list! Sleigh rides are BACK in Rochester, Minnesota on December 18th this holiday season and you can grab tickets now!. Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester, Minnesota for the Holidays...
Southbound Hwy. 52 Lanes North of Rochester Reopen
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Single-lane traffic on an over six mile stretch of Hwy. 52 north of Rochester came to end Tuesday. MnDOT announced that crews have reopened the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. A lane closure on northbound Hwy. 52 remains in place until striping and other work is completed in the coming days.
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
KAAL-TV
Oronoco bar to close Dec. 23, reopen as “Tammy’s Place” in Kasson
(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco bar and restaurant will close just ahead of the end of the year, in preparation for a move to Kasson. The restaurant’s Oronoco lease ends Dec. 31, and the week will give the staff time to move all of the inventory to a new location at 111 Main Street, Kasson.
