Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The cost of repairing and replacing damaged sidewalk panels in Rochester will no longer fall on the individual property owner. The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 last night to move forward with the development of a new Sidewalk Improvement District program. It calls for dividing the city into six districts, with property owners in each district assessed an annual fee to cover the cost of sidewalk repair and replacement projects throughout that district. It's estimated the cost will be around $57 per year, although that could vary depending on the scope of the projects needed to address sidewalk repairs in an individual district.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO