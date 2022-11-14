Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
San Diegans may dispose of unwanted items for free during Clean California Dump Day
Caltrans will be hosting Free California Dump Day in San Diego County to keep non-hazardous and unwanted away from roadways and into proper disposal. San Diegans may dispose of non-hazardous and unwanted items for free on Nov.19 at 570 C St, Chula Vista, 8502 Railroad Ave, Santee, 200 South Palm Ave, Brawley, and 1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro.
NBC San Diego
City of San Diego Repairs Some Sidewalk Issues, But Others Are On You
Have you ever wondered who is responsible for sidewalk maintenance and repair? For the most part, it's the city, but they rely on residents to point them toward neighborhood issues. I took my dog Beebee on a walk around City Heights to show what the city can fix, what residents...
Homeless advocates call out Chula Vista for not providing enough homeless resources
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — As the regional homeless crisis worsens, some homeless advocates question whether every city is doing its fair share to provide help. Some are calling out Chula Vista, in particular, for cracking down on homeless encampments but not currently offering a local shelter for those residents to go to, placing the burden on nearby cities.
KPBS
Changes to California’s solar marketplace
The uncertainty hanging over California’s solar marketplace is beginning to clear, now that regulators have unveiled their plan to reshape solar rules. In other news, San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez faces changing the way the sheriff’s department runs San Diego County jails. The county has the most in-custody deaths of any county in the state. Plus, leaders of a high-profile San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques.
NBC San Diego
Lawsuit Seeks to Halt Repairs to Ocean Beach Pier
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Officers in Mexico to assist with document checks for northbound travelers
SAN DIEGO — Mexican immigration officers will check travel documents for travelers crossing the U.S-Mexico border, part of a new pilot program launched at the San Ysidro Port of Entry this week. Some immigration advocates have already started voicing concerns. U.S. border authorities previously checked San Diego-bound travelers but...
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
NBC San Diego
‘Pennies From Heaven' Could Save Sweetwater Water Authority Customers Millions
They looked down at the water blasting through the Loveland Dam and called it “Pennies from Heaven." Sweetwater Water Authority engineers opened a valve at the base of the dam shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Millions of gallons of water blasted out of the dam near Alpine to begin a 17-mile trek down to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley.
San Diego surveillance ordinance aims to strike balance between public safety and personal privacy
SAN DIEGO — When the city of San Diego installed more than 3,000 "smart street lights" back in 2016, equipped with cameras capturing video in real-time, their original purpose was far different than what it eventually became, leading to a contentious battle between public safety and civil liberties. "We...
iheart.com
San Diego Cracks Down on Vendors at Beaches
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is cracking down on street vendors at the beach. The San Diego City council has unanimously approved strengthening its recent street vendor ordinance to stop pop-up vendors from setting up in parks or sidewalks along local beaches. “What we’re most concerned with...
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
Fishing comes to a halt at Sweetwater Authority’s Loveland Reservoir
Sweetwater Authority again is removing water from its Loveland Reservoir to meet customer needs during drought conditions, but the move will halt the lake’s free fishing program. The agency, which serves roughly 200,000 South County customers, began moving water downstream to its Sweetwater Reservoir this week. Officials said its...
Border crossings up to pre-pandemic levels, fueling border economy
Zamarripa said the increase in border travel is creating a boon to the border economy especially in the tourism and commercial sectors.
Dump day: How to dispose of unwanted items for free this week
Clean California Dump Day is back in parts of San Diego County this week.
Willow 9 Fire: Crews make progress against Jamul brush fire
Cal Fire San Diego officials said the Willow 9 Fire in Jamul burned just under 10 acres and was 100 percent contained as of Thursday night.
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022. Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Scientist Developing Vaccine Targeting Opioid Epidemic
The deadly opioid epidemic has taken a major toll here in San Diego County. The San Diego County Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force and Meth Strike Force released their latest annual report card that shows 2021 was the deadliest year for drug overdose deaths. Eight hundred and seventy-three people died...
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
KTLA.com
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook
The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/
