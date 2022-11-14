ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

TheDailyBeast

GOP Strategist Found Guilty of Moving Illegal Russian Funds to Trump Campaign

A Republican political operative was convicted of illegally funneling a Russian businessman’s contributions to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Jesse Benton, 44, a onetime aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), former congressman Ron Paul (R-TX), and Paul’s son, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), worked with another consultant to shift money from the Russian national, who was seeking to meet and take a photo with Trump, according to The Washington Post. The Russian reportedly sent $100,000 to Benton, who was working for a pro-Trump political action committee in 2016. He used $25,000 to cover the cost of a ticket a Republican National Committee event, which got the Russian his picture with Trump. Benton claimed he’d earned the $100,000 acting as a guide to Washington, D.C. for the Russian, the Post reported. The 44-year-old was previously pardoned by Trump in 2020 for a separate campaign finance crime. Just months later, he was indicted on the charges that would lead to Thursday’s conviction, including conspiring to solicit and cause an illegal campaign contribution by a foreign national. “He knew the law,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Wasserman said. “He knew the rules.”Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Conflict rages in Donetsk

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles and shells hit Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night as Moscow's occupying forces appeared more active.

