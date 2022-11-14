Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Fire and Water Have a Meet-Cute in Pixar's Elemental
After exploring teen angst in Turning Red, Pixar is back with a romantic comedy: Elemental, which is directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) and will hopefully make us cry in a good way. The first teaser is here, revealing an incredible world imagined with designs and energy we can’t wait to see more of.
Upworthy
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
Tennessee Woman Stunned Watching Young Buck Eat A Baby Bird: “OH MY GOD, HE ATE A BIRD”
Deer are herbivores. They eat only plants, and very specific plants at that. They have a specific diet consisting of low fiber, high protein and easily digestible plant species. If that don’t have specific food sources in an area they simply cannot live there. However…. Herbivores do eat meat...
Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral
One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
'Awful' Mother Refusing to Put Lock on Teen's Bedroom Door Slammed Online
"Why is your inability to keep your younger kids under control her problem?" one commenter questioned.
Giraffe Tramples Toddler, Mother in Tragic Attack
A giraffe went on a stampede at a South African safari park, leaving a toddler dead and sending the mother to fight for her life. Officials said that this is quite a rare attack that took place. The toddler is just 16 months old and her mother is 25 years old. They were rammed at the Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday.
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
‘Abducted in Plain Sight’ survivor Jan Broberg recalls being kidnapped twice: 'A monster behind a smile'
Jan Broberg is revisiting her past in a new true-crime documentary titled "A Friend of the Family: True Evil." Her story has been recently told in the scripted series "A Friend of the Family."
Virginia Mom Says Daughter’s Friends’ Parents Bullied Her for Living In a Trailer Park, So She Showed Off Just How Gorgeous It Is
You will not believe the size of the bathroom
Father lets daughter walk to library in the rain: "He drove by and smiled"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my grandmother went to school, the kids spent most of their afternoons in the library. She would go there on foot every Monday to Friday, no matter the weather.
The Night My Aunt Locked Eyes With a Ghost She Knew. (Opinion Piece)
My school teacher committed suicide when I was young. She killed herself because she was in love with a man her family did not approve of. At the time of her death, she was in her early thirties.
'I Just Screamed': Mom Saves Toddler from Deadly Snake Preparing to Strike
Eastern brown snakes are highly venomous, and cause more deaths by snakebite than any other species in Australia.
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
Classmates Teased Toddler for His New Glasses, So Mom Came Up With Adorable Plan
For the kids who find out they need them, getting glasses for the first time is usually a pretty formative memory. Some kids are excited to pick out a pair of frames and love showing them off proudly, while others absolutely dread having to wear them out in public. And as much as we wish it wasn't true, more often than we'd like, there's a bit of teasing involved from their classmates.
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares behind-the-scenes ‘Wakanda Forever’ photo with ‘ex’ Martin Freeman
Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever including one featuring her on-screen ex-husband, Martin Freeman. While the fantastical kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan and their rivalry are the main focal points of Wakanda Forever, the...
TMZ.com
GloRilla Shocked About Nas Shout-Out for 'Little Ol' Me,' Talks 'Nut Quick'
GloRilla just might be hip hop's 2022 rookie of the year -- in fact, she's achieved so much success, she's already on the radar of a legend like Nas!. We caught Glo out in NYC on the heels of her aptly titled debut EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." which she released in conjunction with her feisty new single, the early-ejaculation anthem, "Nut Quick."
