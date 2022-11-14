ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Fire and Water Have a Meet-Cute in Pixar's Elemental

After exploring teen angst in Turning Red, Pixar is back with a romantic comedy: Elemental, which is directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) and will hopefully make us cry in a good way. The first teaser is here, revealing an incredible world imagined with designs and energy we can’t wait to see more of.
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
KIXS FM 108

Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral

One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Giraffe Tramples Toddler, Mother in Tragic Attack

A giraffe went on a stampede at a South African safari park, leaving a toddler dead and sending the mother to fight for her life. Officials said that this is quite a rare attack that took place. The toddler is just 16 months old and her mother is 25 years old. They were rammed at the Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect

Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
WeHaveKids

Classmates Teased Toddler for His New Glasses, So Mom Came Up With Adorable Plan

For the kids who find out they need them, getting glasses for the first time is usually a pretty formative memory. Some kids are excited to pick out a pair of frames and love showing them off proudly, while others absolutely dread having to wear them out in public. And as much as we wish it wasn't true, more often than we'd like, there's a bit of teasing involved from their classmates.
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares behind-the-scenes ‘Wakanda Forever’ photo with ‘ex’ Martin Freeman

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever including one featuring her on-screen ex-husband, Martin Freeman. While the fantastical kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan and their rivalry are the main focal points of Wakanda Forever, the...
TMZ.com

GloRilla Shocked About Nas Shout-Out for 'Little Ol' Me,' Talks 'Nut Quick'

GloRilla just might be hip hop's 2022 rookie of the year -- in fact, she's achieved so much success, she's already on the radar of a legend like Nas!. We caught Glo out in NYC on the heels of her aptly titled debut EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." which she released in conjunction with her feisty new single, the early-ejaculation anthem, "Nut Quick."

