Mount Hope, NY

norwoodnews.org

UPDATE Police: 75-Year-Old North Riverdale Woman, Milagros Santos, “Found in Good Condition”

Police said 75-year-old woman, Milagros Santos, reported missing from North Riverdale on Tuesday, Nov. 14, has been found safe. Milagros Santos, 75, of 5700 Arlington Avenue was described as female, 5 feet, 2 inches in height, Hispanic, weighing around 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She had last been seen wearing a mid-thigh length navy blue coat, light grey pants, pink and black slip-on shoes and had her hair in a ponytail with a blue hair tie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

University Heights: Search for 23-Year-Old Missing Woman

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 23-year-old woman reported missing from University Heights. It was reported to police that Farzana Richie of 2275 Davidson Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16, leaving her home at around midnight. Police said she is described as female, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, Asian, weighs around 100 pounds, has a thin build, a medium complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants, a white T-shirt with green markings, and black flip-flops.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for robbing 15-year-old in Brooklyn

Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a teenager in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, three suspects approached a 15-year-old at a bus stop on Nov. 1 and asked if he was in a gang. When the victim responded that he wasn't, police say the suspects started...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop

The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
WOODMERE, NY
norwoodnews.org

UPDATE North Riverdale: Search for Missing 75-Year-Old Woman, Milagros Santos

Police from the 50th Precinct are requesting the public’s help locating a missing and vulnerable 75-year-old woman from North Riverdale. Milagros Santos, 75, of 5700 Arlington Avenue is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 2 inches in height, Hispanic, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a mid-thigh length navy blue coat, light grey pants, pink and black slip-on shoes and had her hair in a ponytail with a blue hair tie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Queens Post

Toddler is Dead After Being Beaten Inside Elmhurst Homeless Shelter Sunday

A toddler is dead after being found battered and bruised inside a homeless shelter in Elmhurst Sunday — and police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim, a 3-year-old boy named Shaquan Butler, was found at around 7:40 p.m. by police inside the Boulevard Family Residence — a family homeless shelter located at 79-00 Queens Boulevard. The child’s parents called 911, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD

BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

