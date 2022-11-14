Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood TraumaProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Related
NEW PHOTOS: 3 sought in face slashing at Bronx subway station
Police on Thursday released new images in connection to the slashing of a 30-year-old man inside a Bronx subway station last week.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Police: 75-Year-Old North Riverdale Woman, Milagros Santos, “Found in Good Condition”
Police said 75-year-old woman, Milagros Santos, reported missing from North Riverdale on Tuesday, Nov. 14, has been found safe. Milagros Santos, 75, of 5700 Arlington Avenue was described as female, 5 feet, 2 inches in height, Hispanic, weighing around 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She had last been seen wearing a mid-thigh length navy blue coat, light grey pants, pink and black slip-on shoes and had her hair in a ponytail with a blue hair tie.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Search for 23-Year-Old Missing Woman
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 23-year-old woman reported missing from University Heights. It was reported to police that Farzana Richie of 2275 Davidson Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16, leaving her home at around midnight. Police said she is described as female, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, Asian, weighs around 100 pounds, has a thin build, a medium complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants, a white T-shirt with green markings, and black flip-flops.
News 12
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for robbing 15-year-old in Brooklyn
Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a teenager in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, three suspects approached a 15-year-old at a bus stop on Nov. 1 and asked if he was in a gang. When the victim responded that he wasn't, police say the suspects started...
longisland.com
NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop
The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE North Riverdale: Search for Missing 75-Year-Old Woman, Milagros Santos
Police from the 50th Precinct are requesting the public’s help locating a missing and vulnerable 75-year-old woman from North Riverdale. Milagros Santos, 75, of 5700 Arlington Avenue is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 2 inches in height, Hispanic, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a mid-thigh length navy blue coat, light grey pants, pink and black slip-on shoes and had her hair in a ponytail with a blue hair tie.
Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
6 people wanted for assaulting, robbing man on LES street
A 24-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a group of six people on a Lower Manhattan street last month, authorities said.
Man, 91, raking leaves outside Bronx home fatally struck by vehicle
A 91-year-old man raking leaves outside of his Bronx home died a day after he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.
News 12
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
Toddler is Dead After Being Beaten Inside Elmhurst Homeless Shelter Sunday
A toddler is dead after being found battered and bruised inside a homeless shelter in Elmhurst Sunday — and police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim, a 3-year-old boy named Shaquan Butler, was found at around 7:40 p.m. by police inside the Boulevard Family Residence — a family homeless shelter located at 79-00 Queens Boulevard. The child’s parents called 911, police said.
Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD
BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Student at Tennessee College Gets 10 Years for Selling 73 Guns to Undercover Cop
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that a 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking 73 weapons and high-capacity magazines to The Bronx and Manhattan, where they were sold to an undercover NYPD officer. Clark said of the case, “The...
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
Thief snatches phone from young girl's hand in Inwood: police
Police are searching for a phone-snatching thief who targeted an 11-year-old girl in Inwood earlier this month.
Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment
NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man hit in head multiple times with glass bottle during dispute at E. Village subway station
A 29-year-old man was hit over the head multiple times with a glass bottle at an East Village subway station Monday during a dispute with a stranger, authorities said.
"You cut us off!" driver shot during road rage incident on Jackie Robinson Parkway
A passenger shouted "you cut us off" before multiple shots were fired, according to police.
Police: Woman sent to hospital after walking into side of Brooklyn bus
A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she walked into a bus late last night in Sunset Park, police say.
Suspect in Brooklyn package thefts is Amazon delivery driver: police
The NYPD released video showing the driver, clad in an Amazon vest, dropping off – and then removing – packages at a home near 58th Street and 13th Avenue in Borough Park on the afternoon of Oct. 29.
Comments / 2