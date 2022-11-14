ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals

Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
ANNISTON, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban updates injury status of 2 key Alabama players

No. 8 Alabama will take a break from SEC play when they host Austin Peay on Saturday (12 p.m. ET). Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently updated the status of 2 Alabama starters. Saban said that both junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and junior defensive back Eli Ricks (head)...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stephen A. Smith insists Alabama 'will be back next year'

Stephen A. Smith insists that Alabama will not be down for long. The Crimson Tide have had a fantastic season by any other team’s standards. But not to Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide are a 1-loss team at worst most years, to be out of the SEC West race entirely by Week 10 is just not something they are used to.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Signee Honored With Billboard in Hometown

The Alabama women's basketball team signed Essence Cody, arguably one of the best players in the 2023 class, last week. The Valdosta, Ga. native was honored by her hometown with a billboard, celebrating her signing with the Crimson Tide. Cody's current high school head coach, E.A. Wilcox, made a post on social media highlighting this.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Principal Kim Kiel named Principal of the Year

PELHAM – Kim Kiel, principal of Pelham High School, has been named the District 5 Alabama High School Principal of the Year, an award presented by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals. Kiel was nominated by fellow principals in the district, which includes high schools in Jefferson, Shelby,...
PELHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
thehomewoodstar.com

Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School

The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday

IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20

It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: Dixieland Funnel Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The truck that houses the “funnel cake of the Crimson Tide” stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. Dixieland Funnel Cakes has been up and running since 2018 and is owned and operated by John Miller. The truck is the only funnel cake maker […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

