Santa Claus to return to Huntsville’s Parkway Place Mall this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Start working on your Christmas list because it’s almost time for Santa Claus to make his annual appearance at Parkway Place Mall!

This year, Santa will arrive on Thursday, November 17 at 11 a.m. He will be set up for photos alongside his workshop in the lower-level center court.

“This is going to be a fantastic season,” says Tori Dean, Marketing Director for Parkway Place. “We’re so excited to welcome Santa Claus back to the mall, not to mention start sharing the great sales going on at your favorite stores!”

Santa will be set up at the mall from his arrival on Thursday until Christmas Eve! He is available for visits Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa is also available for other events at the mall:

Pet Photo Nights: Mondays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mondays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Alabama Santa: Tuesday, November 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Auburn Santa: Wednesday, November 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Santa Cares: A sensory-friendly event for kids and families with special needs on Sunday, December 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Visits are free, and a “variety of photo packages” will be available to buy. Online photo reservations are available here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.