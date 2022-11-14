ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Santa Claus to return to Huntsville’s Parkway Place Mall this week

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04En8N_0jAkMFYV00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Start working on your Christmas list because it’s almost time for Santa Claus to make his annual appearance at Parkway Place Mall!

This year, Santa will arrive on Thursday, November 17 at 11 a.m. He will be set up for photos alongside his workshop in the lower-level center court.

How many Alabamians voted straight-ticket in last week’s election?

“This is going to be a fantastic season,” says Tori Dean, Marketing Director for Parkway Place. “We’re so excited to welcome Santa Claus back to the mall, not to mention start sharing the great sales going on at your favorite stores!”

Santa will be set up at the mall from his arrival on Thursday until Christmas Eve! He is available for visits Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa is also available for other events at the mall:

  • Pet Photo Nights: Mondays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Alabama Santa: Tuesday, November 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Auburn Santa: Wednesday, November 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Santa Cares: A sensory-friendly event for kids and families with special needs on Sunday, December 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Visits are free, and a “variety of photo packages” will be available to buy. Online photo reservations are available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman.  Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies.  Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman.   Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
FOX54 News

Rocket City Trash Pandas host big events next Friday

Friday, November 18, Rocket City Trash Pandas has several things for fans to get excited about. The Rocket City Trash Pandas are having a Friday, filled with entertainment, deals, and festivities for fans. The minor league baseball team will launch its "Mini Plans", kick-off its annual light show, and release...
MADISON, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL

Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan

A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of Nov. 16

Chubbles is a funny, quirky bundle of energy. He is learning to walk on a leash and he loves belly rubs. He is about a year old and weighs around 20 pounds. He is short and stocky. His adoption fee is $110. Adopt your new best friend today by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle, located at 1314 Industrial Drive.
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado: 33 years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy