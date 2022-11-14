Read full article on original website
Concert in the park canceled on account of rain
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A concert that was supposed to be held at a City of Laredo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. Initially, the City of Laredo Parks Department had scheduled a concert at North Central Park this Saturday, Nov. 19 but Mother Nature had other plans.
Duck Dynasty's 'Uncle Si' bags South Texas buck at Duval County ranch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Si Robertson, also known as "Uncle Si" from the wildly popular TV show "Duck Dynasty," was spotted hunting in South Texas recently. Three Eagles Ranch in Duval County shared photos of the popular outdoorsman hunting at the ranch, along with the huge buck he shot.
Pet of the Week: Armin
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving nearly a week away, why not give a pet a loving home for the holidays!. This week the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a home for Armin. Armin is about five and a half months, so he is still a puppy and...
TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign ahead of holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holiday season right around the corner, law enforcement is making sure that everyone gets to their destination safe and sound. Thousands of accidents were reported in the state of Texas during the holiday season, here in Laredo, ten alcohol related accidents happened during the holiday season, luckily no deaths were reported however, three people were seriously injured.
Accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident on Highway 83 and Zacatecas Street, that’s by the McDonald’s on Zapata Highway. According to police, the accident has caused both north and southbound lanes on Zapata highway to be closed. Drivers are told to expect...
Laredo Police hold annual Thanksgiving luncheon
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Thanksgiving is just a week away and while many will be celebrating the holiday with their loved ones, here in Laredo, our men and women in blue held their feast on Thursday. Over 600 people from different organizations and departments came together to celebrate an early...
City of Laredo unveils new mural at North Central Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Runners and cyclists will soon be able to admire a new work of art at a north Laredo Park. On Wednesday, the City of Laredo, District Six Council member Dr. Martinez and Keep Laredo Beautiful unveiled the ‘Dive into an Active Day Mural’ at North Central Park.
Cloudy skies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its a chilly start to our day in the 40s with northerly winds . Today not much of a change from yesterday cloudy skies and cool temperatures expected to reach a high of 56 in the afternoon . Tonight chill , cloudy skies a...
Webb County holds Thanksgiving Luncheon for veterans
Webb County, Tx. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is giving back to veterans a week before Thanksgiving. Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez is hosting a Veterans Luncheon and health fair at the Royal Receptions Hall at 2101 Lomas Del Sur. It will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from...
Access to fiber optic broadband Internet expands in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After the legislative work of several federal, state, and local entities, access to fiber optic broadband internet has expanded in Laredo. Texas state representative Richard Pena Raymond shared that the pandemic highlighted how vital access to the internet is for households in the present day. On...
Detox center expected to be completed in Laredo by 2023
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County and Laredo are working to open up their planned detox center to the community soon. The presence of fentanyl along with some alarming overdose statistics have local leaders concerned. It is believed that the detox center may cost from $900,000 to a million dollars a year to run, but Dr. Marte Martinez for District 6 says most of that will come from state and federal funds as well as insurance premiums.
Webb County to study ground water at Casa Blanca Golf Course
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials discussed implementing a ground water study at the Casa Blanca Golf Course. County Judge Tano Tijerina explained that Lake Casa Blanca was originally built to water the golf course; however, it has not been used for irrigation since 2001.
Five underage kids pulled from stolen vehicle that rolled over into Apache Creek
SAN ANTONIO - Police track down a stolen vehicle that ends up in a creek just south of Downtown. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35 South and Laredo when police ran a license plate check on a car that came back stolen out of Bexar County.
CBP anticipating high volume of traffic at Laredo bridges this weekend
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving almost a week away, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are getting ready for the influx of travelers expected to cross through Laredo. From now until the end of the holiday season thousands of people will travel through the U.S. -Mexico border. Travelers will...
Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving may be nearly a week away, but a local justice of the peace is already taking part in the giving season. On Tuesday morning, instead of plaintiffs, the courtroom of Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo was filled with turkeys but there is a good reason for it.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Laredo a success
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event behind us, numbers are now coming in on the generosity and support shown by the Laredo community. On Wednesday, November 16, on the Digital News Desk, committee members shared the number of teams that participated and the amount of money collected.
Mercy Ministries to hold Harvest of Health event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local health clinic is inviting the community to take part in a Harvest of Health event!. Not only is November harvesting season, it’s also Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to check up on your health and see if you are at-risk of diabetes. According...
SCAN Laredo hosting a food drive for families in need this Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is prepping up to give to those who are in need this Thanksgiving!. SCAN Laredo is inviting the community to participate in their annual Happy Holiday Dinner for All Food Drive. They are asking those interested to bring food and non-perishables like frozen turkeys, bread, milk, and beans to provide families in need with a warm meal this holiday season.
Nuevo Laredo officials prepare for ‘paisano season’
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas (KGNS) - State officials of Tamaulipas are in Nuevo Laredo preparing for the surge of tourists and paisanos expected to cross into Mexico for the holiday season. The Paisano program will officially kick off on November 29. However, the large number of paisanos is expected to be...
Veterans treated to luncheon and health fair
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans in Webb County were treated to an early Thanksgiving feat as just a way to say thank you for their service. Webb County held a special luncheon and health fair for our local veterans on Wednesday. Organizers said the idea was to combine both Veterans...
