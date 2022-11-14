ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check: US military personnel in Ukraine as inspectors and security, not as combatants

By Isabella Fertel, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
The claim: U.S. combat troops have been deployed to Ukraine

As violence in Ukraine continues, so too does the spread of false and misleading claims about the conflict. One recent claim asserts the U.S. has become militarily involved in the war.

Other variations of this claim have been circulating on Instagram and Facebook for weeks.

But the claims are false.

While the U.S. sent military personnel to Ukraine, those individuals were strictly there to conduct inspections of U.S. weapons deliveries and serve as embassy security, not to fight in the conflict as combatants.

USA TODAY reached out to the users who shared the posts for comment.

US troops in Ukraine there to inspect weapons deliveries, not fight

Lt. Col. Garron J. Garn, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense, confirmed there are no U.S. personnel fighting in Ukraine.

"There is a small Department of Defense presence at the U.S. Embassy-Kyiv performing embassy security functions at the request of the U.S. State Department, in coordination with the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service," Garn told USA TODAY in an email.

"This is not unique to Ukraine," he said. "Department of Defense personnel provide embassy security services all over the world."

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a Nov. 1 press briefing there are “no U.S. forces conducting combat operations in Ukraine.”

He said that the public should not interpret the inspectors as an escalation in U.S. involvement in the war.

“This is just responsible management of the capabilities that we're providing to the Ukrainians,” Ryder said.

In the briefing, Ryder said “small teams that are comprised of embassy personnel” have been sent to Ukraine to conduct “inspections of security assistance delivery at a variety of locations” as part of “a broader effort of the U.S. government to track U.S.-provided capabilities and to prevent the illicit spread throughout Eastern Europe.”

Ryder said the personnel would be “far away from any type of frontline actions” and “not operating on the front lines” or otherwise “in harm’s way to conduct these types of inspections.”

These are not the first U.S. personnel to be sent to Ukraine. Ryder said the military has previously sent personnel to work at the Defense Attache Office inside the U.S. Embassy – where the inspectors are also currently located.

Although the U.S. does not have any troops engaged in combat in Ukraine, the American military has sent over billions of dollars in aid and weaponry, including howitzers, Javelin missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft systems and drones.

Fact Check: No, the US has not sent M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that U.S.combat troops have been deployed to Ukraine. The Pentagon confirmed that military personnel have been deployed to Ukraine as inspectors and security, not as combatants.

Comments / 31

YallBetterStopPlayin
2d ago

So as "security" is it ok to be there¿ Asking for trouble from Russia. Do you thing putin is gonna be like "It's ok boys, they said their just here on security,thank goodness!" lol

Reply(3)
7
cameronk714
1d ago

they are not in Ukraine technically they are on usa soil they are on the USA embassy for Ukraine under international law that would be our soil

Reply(2)
2
