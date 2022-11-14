The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals - 30+ sales!

Black Friday is November 25 , but you don’t have to wait two weeks to enjoy all the deals! Avoiding huge lines or fighting over a pair of shoes or the that trendy winter coat you been eyeing is not longer the case. You can shop online from today until after Thanksgiving.

Thanks to e-commerce, Black Friday shopping feels more like a month-long event, which is terrific when you are on a budget and prefer to buy slowly.

Here at HOLA! USA , we are ready to start our holiday shopping and want you to join us and do the same. We found amazing fashion deals that will make your family and friends happy and your wallet jolly. From affordable brands like Shein to celeb-loved ones such as like ZADIG & VOLTAIRE, Simon Miller, DMY BY DMY and more.

Find below the incredible lineup we have put together.

1. The North Face

The North Face Black Friday Sale runa from November 18 through November 28. You can save 25% off all full price products for XPLR Pass Members and up to 40% off select sale & Holiday collection styles. Also, save an extra 20% on sale items with the promo code SINGLESDAY20

2. Betsey Johnson

Betsey’s Week of Surprises! 6 days of flash sales & daily updates with different sale percentages, in a variety of styles and categories

Thursday 11/24-Saturday 11/26: Sitewide 35% off with code BLACKFRIDAY



Sunday 11/27- Monday 11/28: Sitewide 40% off with code CYBER – exclusions apply



Backend extension on Tuesday 11/29

3. Calzedonia

From Nov. 25 - Nov. 28th, up to 50% Off

4. Tommy John

From November 17-21, you can save 30% sitewide.

5. Falconeri

From November 25 through November 28th, 30% Off Sitewide

6. Intimissimi

From Nov. 25th - Nov. 28th:

Corsetry: 50% off + 7 for $35 Panties

Knitwear, Nightwear & Lingerie: 20% off

Cyber Monday (11/28): $19 Bras

7. Joie

Nov. 22nd - VIP early access only

Nov. 23rd - Nov. 28th, 40% off sitewide

8. Karen Millen

11/25 - Up to 70% off + Extra 15% off and from 7-10pm extra 20% off

11/26 - 11/27 - Up to 70% off + extra 10% off

11/28 Cyber Monday, One Day Online up to 75% off

11/29 - 11/30 - Up to 70% off + Extra 10% off

9. ZADIG & VOLTAIRE

11/25 - Black Friday Flash Sale 40% Off ZADIG & VOLTAIRE Favorites

11/26 - Flash 40% Off Exclusive Bags

11/27 - Shoe Flash Sale Flash 40% Off Exclusive Shoes

11/28 - Cyber Monday New Styles Added to Sale. Up to 50% Off Sitewide

10.Blackbough Swimwear

From Nov. 22nd to Nov. 28th, new drops 25% off, all other collections 35% off sitewide

11. Musier Paris, VELANCHE, and Parisienne et Alors

Select items from previous collections will be 20-50% OFF, Does not include new releases from the November collection. Begins Thursday, Nov. 24th and ends Sunday, Nov. 27th at midnight

12. SOFIA the Label

20% off or more on selected items, starts on 21st Nov and ends on 28th Nov 11.59 pm EST. Prices marked

13. Nocturne

Black Friday Sale started 11/2, 50% off sitewide (or more)

14. Charlie Holiday

From Nov. 24th to Nov. 28th, 25% off sitewide, use code: CYBERHOLIDAY

15. Shapermint

Shapermint’s Amazon Black Friday + Cyber Monday deals below, running from Nov 25th to 28th, with discounts for up to 58% off.

58% off the Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts (orig. price $53.00; sale price: $22.39) with 14K+ ratings

57% off the Shapermint Essentials High-Waisted Shaper Shorts (orig. price $50.00; sale price: $21.59), the #1 Best Seller in Women’s Shapewear Control Panties on Amazon with 30K+ ratings

57% off the Shapermint Body Shaper Tummy Control Panty (orig. $42.00; sale price: $17.99), with 5K+ ratings

54% off the Shapermint Essentials High Waisted Medium Compression Leggings (orig.

$50.00; sale price: $23.09), with 17K+ ratings

46% off the Shapermint Essentials Scoop Neck Cami (orig. $40.00; sale price: $21.74), the #1 Best Seller in Women’s Shapewear Tops on Amazon with 15K+ ratings

32% off the Shapermint Essentials Compression Wirefree High Support Bra (orig. $31.99; sale price: $21.74), with 18K+ ratings

29% off Shapermint “Pineapple-Proof” Solid Black Opaque Tights with Nylon Control (orig. $19.99; sale price: $14.25)

25% off the Shapermint MidWaist Shaping 7/8 Capri Leggings (orig. $29.99; sale price: $22.49)

16. DMY BY DMY

From Nov. 20th - Nov. 30th, 20% Off Sitewide

17. Equipment

Nov. 22nd - VIP early access

Nov. 23rd to Nov. 28th, 40% off sitewide

18. Current/Elliott

Nov. 22nd to Nov. 28th, 30% Off Sitewide

19. Windsor Smith

Nov. 25th - Nov. 18th, 40% Off

20. JOJA

Nov. 24th - Nov. 28th: NEW! Holiday Collection // 35% off (single items only) + All other collections // 35% off & get select sets 50% off!

21. Monrow

Starting Nov. 7th, Black Friday early access begins with 40% off

Nov. 27th - Nov. 28, Cyber Monday early access with 50% off

Nov. 28th, Cyber Monday (sales end on 12/1), 50% off

22. NA-KD

Black Friday Sales

11/20 - 11/27: 35% off Sitewide + 40% off select items

11/25: 40% off Sitewide + 50% off select items

Cyber Monday

11/28: 40% off Sitewide + up to 60% off select items

23. Robin’s Jean

Holiday Sale started 11/2, 30%-50% off site wide

24. REVOLVE

Black Friday, 11/24 – 11/26 – Up to 65% off

Cyber Monday, Extra 20% off Final Sale- Up to 75% off New Markdowns

25. Dynamite Clothing

Black Friday- 11/23 – 11/27 – Buy one, get one 50% off

Cyber Monday- 11/28 50% off

26. Edikted

Black Friday - 11/20 – 11/27 – 50% off

Cyber Monday - 11/28 50% off

27. Garage Clothing

Black Friday, 11/22 – 11/28 – BOGO: buy 1 get 1 ½ off sitewide

28. Pistola Denim

From Nov. 21st to Nov. 28th, 30% off sitewide

29. Princess Polly

Nov. 20th at 3PM PST - Nov. 23rd, take an Extra 25% off all sale items, use code, BFSALE25

Nov. 23rd at 3pm PST through Cyber Monday, 30% off sitewide, use Code: BF30

Exclusions: Discount excludes gift cards, sale items & charity capsules

Cyber Monday (11/28): *SPEND & SAVE*

Begins: Sunday, 27 November 2pm PT

Ends: Tuesday, 29 November PST“

Spend $75 ☆ Get 20% Off ☆ Code: CMSALE20

Spend $100 ☆ Get 25% Off ☆ Code: CMSALE25

Spend $200 ☆ Get 30% Off ☆ Code: CMSALE30

*Discount excludes gift cards & charity capsules

30. Rails

From Nov. 23rd to Nov. 28th, 30% off selected styles, use code: BFCM2022

31. Rebecca Minkoff

From Nov. 20th to Nov. 30th, 25% off $200+, 30% off $300+, 40% off $350+

Cyber Monday Exclusive - 40% off Secret Code via Text

32. Shein

11/21-12/3: Up to 85% Off Best Seller discount

Black Friday (11/25): 30% Off, Free Shipping

Cyber Monday (11/28): Additional 30% Off, Free Shipping

33. Sanctuary

From Nov. 20th to Nov. 28th, 30% Off Sitewide

34. SIMON MILLER

Nov. 21st, 25% off

Nov. 22nd, 30% off

Nov. 23rd, 35% off

Nov. 24th - Nov. 28th 40% off, Code: BLACKFRIDAY

35. The Kooples

Nov. 18th - Nov. 24th, 30% Off Sitewide

Nov. 25th - Nov. 27th, 30% Off Sitewide plus Archive Sale Styles (exclusive brought back past collection styles Added for Black Friday

Nov. 28th - Nov. 29th, Cyber Monday Offer TBD - 30% Off Sitewide + possible Extra 10% Off 2+ Styles

36. Lack of Color - Hats

From Nov. 23rd to Nov. 28th, Lack Of Color’s has a Markdown Sale, select styles will be 30% - 40% off at sale.lackofcolor.com.

37. Tiger Mist

Nov. 14th - Nov. 20th, Black Friday Early Access 30% off storewide

Nov. 21st - Nov. 27t, 40% off Storewide Monday - Friday morning THEN 50% off storewide

Nov. 28th - Dec. 4th - Cyber Monday Up to 80% off storewide + 20% off New Arrivals

38. Petal & Pup

Nov. 14th - Nov. 17th, Early Black Friday Sale, 40% Off Knitwear & Outerwear, use Code: WINTER40

Nov. 24th - Nov. 26th, Black Friday Sale, 30% Off Sitewide, use code BLACKFRIDAY30

Nov. 26th - Nov. 28th, Cyber Monday Sale - details TBA

39. Cotton On

Nov. 28th - Nov. 27th, 30% Off Sitewide

40. Rouje

Nov. 21st (9AM PST/12PM EST) - Nov. 28th, 20% off select items

