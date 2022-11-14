ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama gives an update on Sasha and Malia’s dating life; former FLOTUS says how Barack Obama feels

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Michelle and Barack Obama are supporting their daughters’ boyfriends. During Sunday’s special 20/20 interview with Robin Roberts , the former FLOTUS gave an update about Sasha , 21, and Malia , 24, dating life.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Michelle tells Robin, revealing how the former President of the United States is dealing with it. “Look, they are 24 and 21,” she says. “They were in high school. They went to prom. They’ve lived life. And he’s learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy.”

Malia is in a relationship with Rory Farquharson , while Sasha is dating Clifton Powell Jr. —the son of actor Clifton Powell Sr. “They’re doing great. Proud of them. They survived eight years growing up in one of the harshest spotlights there is,” said Michelle Obama. “And they are good, decent, normal young women who are trying to be impactful in the world, and they are the best of friends. Couldn’t ask for anything else.”

During the “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts” special, the author also spoke about her dynamic with Mr. Obama after 30 years of marriage.

“Our kids are gone. We are empty nesters,” Michelle said. “So it’s usually me and him across the ... table, Sunny [the dog] under the table, looking at each other, trying to hold off on talking so that we have something to talk about at dinner.”

Comments / 3

