foxillinois.com
Springfield approves rock salt purchase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield is gearing up for winter weather. On Tuesday, Springfield aldermen approved the purchase of more than $500,000 in rock salt to take care of streets during a snow event. Mayor Jim Langfelder says there is ample supply, but the city always prepares for the...
foxillinois.com
McFarland employees protest over lack of staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Employees from the McFarland Mental Health Center held a protest on Wednesday over the lack of staff. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and the American Federation of State County and Municipal employees were picketing outside the center. Officials say the lack of staff is...
foxillinois.com
Lake Land College partners with local businesses for National Apprenticeship week
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In celebration of the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with four local businesses in Illinois. The newest apprenticeship agreements are with Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris, and Quad graphics in...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/15/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Energy companies nation-and-worldwide, including Ameren Illinois, are coming together this week for Utility Scam Awareness Day. Tomorrow’s promotional event is designed to raise awareness about utility scams and educate customers before they become scam victims. Ameren officials say recent scams involve demand for an immediate cash app payment for a new smart meter or to wipe away a customer’s full amount due. No such action by Ameren or other utility companies is taken by phone but only by mail.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
wjbc.com
Native Americans in Illinois make their needs known in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Native American groups made their concerns known during what was described as a first-of-its kind summit with state lawmakers at the Capitol Wednesday. The most prominent topic at a news conference – which featured a traditional chant – was the story of Nimkii Curley, whom Evanston Township High School kept off the graduation stage because he added an eagle feather and necklace to his cap and gown.
foxillinois.com
Springfield Mayor discusses plans for casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder sat down with the Central Illinois Liquours and Beers Association on Monday to discuss the plans for a casino in downtown Springfield. Mayor Langfielder is asking the association to give Springfield a casino license. Monday's meeting was to discuss the concerns...
foxillinois.com
Lawmakers to tackle SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers are headed back to Springfield this week, as the Illinois General Assembly is set to begin their fall veto session. One thing that's a top issue heading into this week is the SAFE-T Act and the issue of cashless bail. Many lawmakers, state's attorneys,...
foxillinois.com
Officials create new penalties for individuals who sell fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A press conference was held in Springfield on Tuesday, to unveil legislation for two new offenses and penalties for individuals who intentionally sell scheduled drugs with fentanyl or use electronic communication devices to sell fentanyl. Senate Bill 4221 would amend the manufacture and delivery offense...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
foxillinois.com
District 186 selects new board member
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield District 186 announced Tuesday night that Jeff Tucka is the newest member of the school board. The appointment comes after the passing of long-time educator and board member Mike Zimmers. Tucka is a chemist for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and was sworn in...
foxillinois.com
New wind farm approved for Logan County
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new wind farm may be coming to Logan County, but not without controversy. A recent proposal would build 50 to 60 wind turbines in Logan County, but some said it could impact weather radar data. The proposal was passed 5 to 4 Tuesday night...
foxillinois.com
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
wlds.com
Tax Bill Oversight Means Double Payment in 2023 for some in Morgan County
Morgan County is helping an area school district make up a shortfall after an oversight earlier this year. The Morgan County Commissioners unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement last week with the Franklin Community Unit School District No. 1 to help close a gap from this year’s property tax levy.
WAND TV
Preliminary plans released for new STEM school building in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday night, BLDD Architects presented their first look at preliminary plans for the new STEM school building to the DPS Board of Education. A new school will be built on the site of the former Oak Grove Elementary School, at 2160 West Center Street, adjacent to Oak Grove Park. Construction is expected to start next fall.
foxillinois.com
Family suing District 186 after deadly Lanphier High stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was fatally stabbed in November 2021 in front of the high school. The person accused of his murder is 16-year-old Kamyjiah...
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
wlds.com
Former AC-Humko Site May Be Retrofitted For New Cannabis Craft Grow Facility
Jacksonville may soon be home to a cannabis craft grow facility. The Jacksonville City Council heard a presentation from representatives of Wyvern Botanticals, an Illinois-licensed cannabis craft grower who is looking to place a facility in Jacksonville. Tim Dorsey, Managing Partner of Dorsey Ventures & Consulting, who is consulting on...
foxillinois.com
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
nowdecatur.com
Cocoa Santa Visiting Salvation Army in Decatur
November 16, 2022 – The Salvation Army will host a Meet and Greet with Santa on Saturday, November 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on West Main Street. This special event will feature Salvation Army’s Cocoa Santa. The first 250 children to visit Santa will receive a...
