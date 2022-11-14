(SPRINGFIELD) Energy companies nation-and-worldwide, including Ameren Illinois, are coming together this week for Utility Scam Awareness Day. Tomorrow’s promotional event is designed to raise awareness about utility scams and educate customers before they become scam victims. Ameren officials say recent scams involve demand for an immediate cash app payment for a new smart meter or to wipe away a customer’s full amount due. No such action by Ameren or other utility companies is taken by phone but only by mail.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO