ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rookie officer left foot 'grazed' by own gun during arrest in Madison

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qhRz_0jAkLP6K00

One Metro Nashville police officer was shot in the left foot during a struggle after investigating a suspicious van in the parking lot of an Aspen Dental in Madison.

The gray van, reportedly there since Friday, was believed to be used by shoplifting suspects at area businesses, according to others in the area.

Field training Officer Ben Williams and rookie Officer Madison Rolon responded to the scene. Upon investigation, the officers found the van had three occupants.

When the IDs for the occupants of the van were run, police say one was found to have an outstanding felony violation conviction from 2021 of aggravated burglary. Because of his standing 10-year probation violation, the officers attempted to take Elverto Chavez, Jr., 36, into custody.

MNPD
Elverto Chavez Jr.

Police report that when they informed him of the warrant, Chavez tried to get away and began running away from the van across the parking lot. He reportedly tripped on the curb as Williams caught up. After a struggle, Rolon joined in to try to assist Williams.

During the continued struggle, police say Chavez "managed to handle, in some way" Rolon's pistol. It shot her in her left foot — police report it was a minor graze.

MNPD
Officer Madison Rolon

Police say how Chavez got his hand on the gun is unclear at this time. It is unclear whether the gun was coming out of the holster before it was fired.

Chavez has been taken into custody with a minor injury. He was charged with a felony probation violation, evading arrest, resisting arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in lieu of an $80,000 bond.

Rolon was taken to Skyline Medical Center. Her injury was treated and she has been released.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Police arrest man involved in Hermitage apartment shooting

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex. According to the arrest affidavit, the shooting took place in May at Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way. At the scene, officers discovered a child shot in the back of the head. A short time later, another juvenile was found injured with gunshot wounds.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for armed Bellevue robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for an alleged robbery suspect. The man is accused of robbing Tennessee Credit Union’s Bellevue branch on Highway 70 South at about 9:15 a.m. Police said he jumped over the credit union’s counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint. Anyone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

2 Ezell-Harding students arrested after false report, gun found in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Ezell-Harding Christian School students face separate charges after a 15-year-old female allegedly reported to school officials she was receiving threatening texts, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said the female reported she was receiving threatening texts. During the school’s implementation of the school’s safety plan due...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Man charged with criminal homicide after shooting on Pine Mountain Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Charges have been filed against an 18-year-old from Clarksville following a shooting on Pine Mountain Road that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old male. At approximately 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Historic I-24 traffic experiment aims to improve …. In an effort to...
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police Ask: Do You Recognize these Subjects?

(SMYRNA, TENN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify suspects in a possible “theft of merchandise” case. According to authorities in North Rutherford County, the reported theft unfolded at one of the Smyrna T-Mobile stores. If you recognize anyone in the photos that were released by the...
SMYRNA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Cobalt Drive murder trial: Caffey gets 21 years in prison for second-degree murder

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2020 murder of 42-year-old Christopher Young. In the early morning hours of May 13, 2020, Clarksville Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Cobalt Drive due to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting. Police found Young hanging out of his SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting

A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy