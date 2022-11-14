ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Season's Greetings Sunday this Sunday in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 20, in Five Points for the 2022 Season’s Greetings Celebration!. Santa’s Five Points Elves will be out and about throughout the district on Sunday randomly handing out $25 gift cards from Five Points merchants to visitors in the district.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lt. Gov. Evette visits and tours Harvest Hope Midlands Branch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lt. Gov. Evette visited and toured Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Thursday. To bring awareness to the 24% of single mothers experience food insecurity, and the fact that women are 35% more likely to experience poverty, Harvest Hope Food Bank is partnering with SC Women in Leadership for a special volunteer event.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"The Mighty Sound of the Southeast" gets new wheels

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina's "Mighty Sound of the Southeast" will be riding in style this weekend. Well, at least the instruments are. A local business has stepped in to help the musicians transport their instruments. "When they reached out, we were just happy to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Dawn Staley, Absolute Total Care honors grandparents with breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gamecock Women's Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley and Absolute Total Care paid tribute to grandparents with a breakfast honoring them for the important role they play in the community. Staley met with hundreds of grandparents Monday, thanking them for all they do. Staley’s mother died...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

WIN LIKE HER: Graveyard Shift's sound of support helps lift Gamecock Soccer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In the shadow of South Carolina Soccer's Stone Stadium sits "House of Peace" Cemetery, the origin for the stadium's "Graveyard" nickname. Though the historic graveyard is also the namesake for another staple of the Gamecock soccer scene: the Graveyard Shift. A group you've probably seen...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Camden residents march on City Hall in wake of high electric bills

CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — For months, WACH FOX News has been looking into a major spike in electrical costs in Camden, with high power bills forcing some residents to take action and demand change. Dozens of people marched through downtown Camden Wednesday afternoon right on to the front lawn...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Free turkeys, free thanksgiving meals available in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several organizations have come together this holiday season to give away free turkeys and provide free thanksgiving meals. LOCAL FIRST | 24th Annual Share Your Holiday Food Drive & Food Truck Rodeo. We have compiled a list of free available meals and giveaways in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Lamont Paris takes first loss as Gamecocks fall to Colorado St. 85-53

(WACH) - The South Carolina men's basketball team endured its first loss of the season at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic against Colorado St. The Gamecocks move to 2-1 on the season after losing to Colorado St. 85-53. Colorado St. shot 58 percent from the field, while USC could not...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A missing Sumter County man has been found safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Ricky Jefferson was found safe early this morning in Kershaw County and was provided the necessary medical attention. He is now in contact with his family. Jefferson...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter County man with medical conditions last seen nine days ago

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter County man was reported missing Wednesday evening after family members say he hasn't returned home in over a week. Officials say 20-year-old Ricky Jefferson left his home on Avenue A in Mayesville back on November 7, and hasn't been by family members seen since.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Fire Dept. asking citizens to use caution while heating their homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — According to the National Weather Service, the Columbia area is expected to see below-average temperatures for several days. Nightly lows on some evenings could hover around or dip below freezing. For this reason, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department wants to remind citizens of the safety precautions...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy