wach.com
Season's Greetings Sunday this Sunday in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 20, in Five Points for the 2022 Season’s Greetings Celebration!. Santa’s Five Points Elves will be out and about throughout the district on Sunday randomly handing out $25 gift cards from Five Points merchants to visitors in the district.
wach.com
Lt. Gov. Evette visits and tours Harvest Hope Midlands Branch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lt. Gov. Evette visited and toured Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Thursday. To bring awareness to the 24% of single mothers experience food insecurity, and the fact that women are 35% more likely to experience poverty, Harvest Hope Food Bank is partnering with SC Women in Leadership for a special volunteer event.
wach.com
"The Mighty Sound of the Southeast" gets new wheels
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina's "Mighty Sound of the Southeast" will be riding in style this weekend. Well, at least the instruments are. A local business has stepped in to help the musicians transport their instruments. "When they reached out, we were just happy to...
wach.com
The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction to perform at Macy's Day Parade
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This Thanksgiving, million's are expected to watch one of the biggest parade's in the country; only this time, some familiar faces will hit the airwaves. Next week, More than 150 Benedict College musicians with the Benedict College 'Band of Distinction' will be taking their tunes...
wach.com
Dawn Staley, Absolute Total Care honors grandparents with breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gamecock Women's Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley and Absolute Total Care paid tribute to grandparents with a breakfast honoring them for the important role they play in the community. Staley met with hundreds of grandparents Monday, thanking them for all they do. Staley’s mother died...
wach.com
More sunshine on the way, but South Carolina won't warm much!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll have more sunshine Thursday, but temperatures will struggle to heat up!. The air mass taking over for the end of the week and even in to the weekend is a cold one for this time of the year. Topping out in the low 50s,...
wach.com
Center For Achievement's butterfly garden receives grant to attract new butterflies
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- One Midlands school has brought part of its classroom outside to create a sanctuary for a struggling insect. It's especially important when climate change is working to bring down the bug's population. This can be compared to a small ripple leading to a big wave. That's...
wach.com
WIN LIKE HER: Graveyard Shift's sound of support helps lift Gamecock Soccer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In the shadow of South Carolina Soccer's Stone Stadium sits "House of Peace" Cemetery, the origin for the stadium's "Graveyard" nickname. Though the historic graveyard is also the namesake for another staple of the Gamecock soccer scene: the Graveyard Shift. A group you've probably seen...
wach.com
Camden residents march on City Hall in wake of high electric bills
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — For months, WACH FOX News has been looking into a major spike in electrical costs in Camden, with high power bills forcing some residents to take action and demand change. Dozens of people marched through downtown Camden Wednesday afternoon right on to the front lawn...
wach.com
Crisis in the Classroom: District looks into altercation that sent student to urgent care
COLUMBIA, SC — A parent in the Richland One School District is angry after she claims her daughter had to go to urgent care after being attacked by a group of students at Hopkins Middle School. The mother, who wanted to keep the family’s identity anonymous, tells WACH FOX...
wach.com
Free turkeys, free thanksgiving meals available in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several organizations have come together this holiday season to give away free turkeys and provide free thanksgiving meals. LOCAL FIRST | 24th Annual Share Your Holiday Food Drive & Food Truck Rodeo. We have compiled a list of free available meals and giveaways in the...
wach.com
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
wach.com
Lamont Paris takes first loss as Gamecocks fall to Colorado St. 85-53
(WACH) - The South Carolina men's basketball team endured its first loss of the season at the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic against Colorado St. The Gamecocks move to 2-1 on the season after losing to Colorado St. 85-53. Colorado St. shot 58 percent from the field, while USC could not...
wach.com
Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A missing Sumter County man has been found safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Ricky Jefferson was found safe early this morning in Kershaw County and was provided the necessary medical attention. He is now in contact with his family. Jefferson...
wach.com
After the warmest start to November on record... it turns cold and wet
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Get your umbrella ready for Tuesday!. It's going to be a rather cloudy and wet day with off and on rain as we continue with our cold snap across the area. This extended chill may feel worse than normal because the first half of November...
wach.com
Columbia Housing reveals newly renovated center, a new building and upcoming projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Housing residents will be in for a surprise when they walk through the office doors of two Columbia Housing authority buildings. Tuesday afternoon the organization unveiled its new renovations to their buildings. Originally built in 1980, the Columbia Housing building on Harden Street now...
wach.com
SLED SWAT called to DJJ after 10 inmates were out of pods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED SWAT were called to the Department of Juvenile Justice after 10 inmates were out of their pods Wednesday afternoon. NATIONAL | Police working to determine motive in UVA shooting as Virginia AG begins external review. The department says around 3:30 p.m., 10 inmates were...
wach.com
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
wach.com
Sumter County man with medical conditions last seen nine days ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter County man was reported missing Wednesday evening after family members say he hasn't returned home in over a week. Officials say 20-year-old Ricky Jefferson left his home on Avenue A in Mayesville back on November 7, and hasn't been by family members seen since.
wach.com
Columbia Fire Dept. asking citizens to use caution while heating their homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — According to the National Weather Service, the Columbia area is expected to see below-average temperatures for several days. Nightly lows on some evenings could hover around or dip below freezing. For this reason, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department wants to remind citizens of the safety precautions...
