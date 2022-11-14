Read full article on original website
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open
The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone
A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
Is Oneonta’s Southside Mall Cinemas Haunted by a ‘Thanksgiving Ghost’?
THE TALE OF THE SOUTHSIDE MALL CINEMAS "THANKSGIVING GHOST" In the early 2000s, when I was going to college at SUNY Oneonta, I worked part time at the Southside Mall Cinemas. It was a great job that I remember fondly. It wasn't a huge "chain" theater, so it was a little more laid back, and they actually let me learn the projectors. Before movies were screened digitally, they were put together from several reels of 35mm film, and I knew how to do all that stuff. Those were good ol' days.
Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way
It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year. You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
It’s Tradition! Your Favorite Light Display in CNY is Back for Their 34th Year
You know it's the holiday season when this Christmas staple makes it's return to Central New York. Lights on the Lake is back, celebrating their 34th year in Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse. This holiday tradition has delighted families for generations, never failing to WOW visitors every single year. Known...
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
Don’t Feel Like Cooking? 10 CNY Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner
Prepping your Thanksgiving feast can be stressful. Maybe your sister is lactose intolerant, your Gen Z nephew is a hardcore vegan, or your Uncle Dale swells like a balloon after 3 nanograms of salt. Why take on the burden? If you're leaning towards not cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, below...
Utica Schools Will Phase out New $3 Million Weapons Detector
The new acting Superintendent of Schools in the Utica City School District says that the Evolv Weapons Detector system purchased for nearly $4 million over the summer will now have to replaced. Brian Nolan said during an interview on Wednesday, that despite what Superintendent Bruce Karam said publicly, and to...
Oneida County Waives Civil Service Test For Correctional Officers
A sheriff's office in Central New York is making a significant change to the hiring process for deputies within the correctional facility. Oneida County is not longer requiring prospective CO's to pass the traditional civil service exam. The move is the latest in a series of adjustments to ease the hiring process and widen the pool of potential correctional officers.
Celebrate The Holiday Season Aboard The Polar Express in Utica 🚂
Who's ready to kick off the Christmas season? There's so many people in our area who are perfectly happy getting ready to celebrate before Thanksgiving. If that's you, there's one special way you can celebrate right here in Central New York. The Polar Express is back with the Adirondack Railroad...
Missing CNY Girl, 6, Found Walking Along Roadway
A missing six-year-old Central New York girl who is legally blind and hearing impaired was located walking along the shoulder of the road about a mile from her home. That's according to New York State Police who say there were alerted to the missing child complaint just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. The girl was reported missing from her home in the Oswego County village of Cleveland.
Utica Police: Woman Threatened, Home Flooded After Domestic Dispute
Utica Police are working to connect the dots after Utica woman says she was threatened with a gun, then had her home flooded out. Investigators believe the latter may stem from a domestic incident with the woman's ex-boyfriend. Cops say on November 1, they were made aware of an alleged...
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
‘The Office’ Has Come To Life – Can You Visit The Utica Branch?
I don't know about you, but I have probably binge watched the television show 'The Office' more times than I can count on both hands. It's easily one of the best shows to ever exist in the history of TV. Have you ever wanted to find yourself visiting Dunder Mifflin? If you find yourself in Washington DC anytime soon, you'll be able to.
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th
DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
Last Chance To Get This Utica Coffee Favorite Before It Slips Away
The seasons are changing and winter is causing your favorite flavor to be pushed off the shelfs for the rest of the year. What flavor could be "leaf-ing" so soon? Why it's a sweet treat that everybody loves to "pick" during the fall season. Apple Pie!. Though maybe not one...
An Odd Christmas Dinner and Gallagher’s Amazing 2-Months in Utica
Have I ever told the story about the time when comedian Gallagher came to Utica for a show to benefit Toys for Tots and ended up staying for nearly two months? Or the time he was a guest at our family's Christmas dinner and he offended my mother, and everybody else at the table?
Snow it Begins! First Winter Weather Advisory of Season in CNY for Snow & Ice
Snow it begins. The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is coming to Central New York. And it'll be just in time for a sloppy and slippery mid-week commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Tuesday, November 15 until 1 PM Wednesday, November 16. Snow...
