Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Reynoldsburg comes up with new solution to school bus driver shortage

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Families are dealing with more scheduling changes due to the ongoing school bus driver shortage. Reynoldsburg City Schools has students on remote learning two days a week to compensate for the lack of transportation options. Parents will be starting the New Year with a new...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents, teachers talk Reynoldsburg school time shifts

Parents, teachers talk Reynoldsburg school time shifts. Parents, teachers talk Reynoldsburg school time shifts. Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building …. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Under proposed Columbus budget, curbside recycling pick-ups in would go to weekly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Recyclables could be collected weekly from curbsides across Columbus by the middle of 2023, doubling the city’s current schedule. Mayor Andrew Ginther’s 2023 proposed general fund budget earmarks $6 million for increasing curbside recycling collection to once a week. The general fund proposal totals $1.14 billion, with other millions allocated to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ODOT prepares ahead of winter season, warns drivers to be cautious

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Salt barns are stocked, plows are ready to go, and the Ohio Department of Transportation is prepared for winter weather. It is Winter Weather Awareness Week, and ODOT is sharing some reminders as we head into the season. "If you are on a route that...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police work to curb violence at Groveport schools

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A slew of violent incidents at Groveport Madison High School this year has law enforcement calling for changes. The most recent happened Tuesday when a fight broke out involving dozens of students. Groveport Police said the fight started with a verbal altercation on a field trip and then escalated to a […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
COLUMBUS, OH

