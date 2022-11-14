ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC injury update: WR Mario Williams and LB Eric Gentry expected to return against UCLA

USC wide receiver Mario Williams and linebacker Eric Gentry are expected to return to the lineup for the Trojans' rivalry matchup with UCLA this weekend, according to USC team reporter Keely Eure. Williams (undisclosed) and Gentry (left foot/ankle) last played against Utah on Oct. 15 and have each missed the Trojans' last three games. Earlier in the week, head coach Lincoln Riley revealed that the two had been practicing and were nearing a return.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl

USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA lands Top-65 recruit Sebastian Mack

Sebastian Mack, the No. 65 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to the UCLA Bruins, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado committed to Mick Cronin over his other finalists including Florida State - the perceived leader - and Oklahoma. "That will be a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy