Oregon Ducks have trust, confidence in backup QBs if Bo Nix can’t play against Utah
Bo Nix is preparing to play for No. 12 Oregon against No. 10 Utah, but if the Ducks starting quarterback can’t play then the starting receivers are confident in backup Ty Thompson. Nix’s status this week is undetermined after he took a hit to the right leg during the...
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Claim $1,250 in bonuses for Titans vs. Packers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Aaron Rodgers hopes to jump-start a late season run in Green Bay and a DraftKings promo code could bring new users a total...
NFL moves Bills home game vs. Browns to Detroit due to storm
The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to...
FanDuel promo code for TNF: $1,000 no sweat first bet on Titans vs. Packers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When the Titans and Packers square off on Thursday Night Football, you can have some skin in the game by using a FanDuel...
Caesars promo code for Thursday Night Football: $1,250 risk-free bet for Titans vs. Packers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Green Bay Packers play host to the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 11 on Thursday Night Football, and Caesars promo code...
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
Status of injured Oregon offensive linemen Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth unclear as Ducks prepare to face Utah
The status of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Alex Forsyth for this week’s game against Utah is unclear. Oregon coach Dan Lanning declined to share any updates on the three players. Nix briefly left last week’s game with a right leg injury before returning for UO’s final drive. Walk and Forsyth left with right foot and right shoulder injuries, respectively.
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II still progressing but, ‘Not ready to play, yet’
The Portland Trail Blazers have developed into one of the best defensive units in the NBA. And they’ve done so without a key free agent acquisition who was signed to help fix the defense. Gary Payton II has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason core muscle...
Brandon Johns Jr. fuels late run for VCU to top Pitt
Brandon Johns Jr. scored nine of his 18 points in the final three minutes as Virginia Commonwealth grinded out a
Steve Kerr gave unprecedented speech to 'melancholy' Warriors in Suns loss
Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s ‘Damon & Ratto’ on Thursday to discuss how the team felt “melancholy” during Wednesday’s tough loss to the Suns.
Seattle Mariners trade for Teoscar Hernández in early offseason move
The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason by acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two pitchers on Wednesday. Fresh off the team’s first playoff appearance in more than two decades, the Mariners added a slugging right-handed bat...
Trail Blazers return to top 5 of latest NBA power rankings
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-4) checked in at No. 3 in this week’s NBA.com power rankings. 1. Boston Celtics (10-3). 2. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2). The Blazers began the season ranked No. 21 then proceeded to move to No. 10, No. 3, No. 6 and now back to No. 3.
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.
