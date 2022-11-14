CHICAGO (CBS) – A Hoffman Estates man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for entering the Capital Building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot and grabbing hold of a police officer's baton.Tyng Jing Yang, 60, was charged with interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, a felony, and four related misdemeanor offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Yang was among the rioters who were illegally on the ground of the Capitol, entered the Capitol Building through the Upper West Terrace Doors, and made his way up a flight of stairs and into a lobby...

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO