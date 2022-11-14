Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Mobile Food Pantry at St. Mary Immaculate on 11/15Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
wjol.com
Case Dismissed For Former Joliet City Councilman Accused of Filing A False Report
A bizarre chapter for a former Joliet City Councilman has comes to an end. The case against Don “Duck” Dickinson has been dismissed by a Will County Judge after Special Prosecutor Bill Elward did not offer any argument to have the case against Dickinson continue. Dickinson’s attorneys filed a motion to have the case dismissed last July. Dickinson was charged with attempted disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false report by accusing Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk of threatening him. Considering no arguments were offered, Will County Judge Victoria Breslan dismissed the case on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
Rockford felon arrested after Homeland Security investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Homeland Security. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit, along with Chicago Homeland Security Investigations-Financial Investigations Group, have been conducting an investigation on the illegal sale of narcotics in the 2900 block of Rockford’s 18th Street, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Felony charges for student allegedly found with gun on West Aurora HS campus
AURORA, Ill. — A West Aurora High School student faces felony charges after allegedly possessing a firearm on campus grounds. Officers with Aurora Police Department responded to the school Tuesday around noon following reports of a student with a gun. After detaining the juvenile, police said officers located a firearm in the student’s backpack. SEE […]
fox32chicago.com
Skokie woman ‘was happy’ days before fatal crash involving Jan. 6 defendant, who is now charged with murder
CHICAGO - Lauren Wegner sat down on the couch a few Sundays ago, dressed in a Green Bay Packers jersey, hat and socks, and she told her parents that she was "so happy" she’d come home to Skokie. The 35-year-old who had once attended Niles West High School and...
WSPY NEWS
Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute
The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
WIFR
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots after Mount Prospect man foils carjacking attempt: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after a suspect tried to steal a car from a driveway in Mount Prospect and then fired shots at the owner who interrupted the alleged carjacking. At about 6:12 a.m., Mount Prospect police officers responded to the 100 block of South I Oka...
WIFR
Local group files lawsuit, appeals zoning permit for potential abortion clinic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Family Initiative and three individuals filed an appeal against the Rockford Zoning Office, regarding the zoning determination for the potential abortion clinic on 611 Auburn Street, according to it’s president Kevin Rilott. In a press release sent to 23 News, Rilott claims the...
Hoffman Estates man charged in U.S. Capitol breach
A Hoffman Estates man is the latest Illinoisan to be arrested for allegedly taking part in the breach on the U.S. Capitol nearly two years ago.
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
Police invesitgate after four cars set on fire in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Four cars were set on fire in Joliet and now police investigating what happened.Detectives believe someone may have used gas to set the fires Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.The fires happened at Oneill and Marion, Reed and Marion, Marion and Park, and Jefferson and Wheeler.
starvedrock.media
Mental Examination Ordered For Sheridan Standoff Defendant
Before any potential trial, an alleged Sheridan gunman will have his mental status checked by a doctor. Fifty-five-year-old Jeffrey Plique was in court late last week and his lawyer asked for and received permission to a metal fitness exam. His next status hearing in Ottawa is December 9th. Plique is...
Hoffman Estates man charged with entering Capitol Building, impeding officer at Jan. 6 riot
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Hoffman Estates man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for entering the Capital Building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot and grabbing hold of a police officer's baton.Tyng Jing Yang, 60, was charged with interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, a felony, and four related misdemeanor offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Yang was among the rioters who were illegally on the ground of the Capitol, entered the Capitol Building through the Upper West Terrace Doors, and made his way up a flight of stairs and into a lobby...
fox32chicago.com
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms
Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Officials & Gippers Discuss Compliance Requirements
A few changes have already been implemented at a business where two people were shot and killed at on September 24th of this year. Earlier this month, Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland filed a complaint against Gippers Sports Bar and Grill on East Pine Bluff Road, claiming their liquor license should be suspended for up to 30 days because the continued operation of that business poses an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
newschannel20.com
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
Comments / 0