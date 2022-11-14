Read full article on original website
Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
Indiana man on the hook for 2,600 pounds of imported catfish, pleads guilty
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced on Tuesday that an Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois without a permit.
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
wlsam.com
Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?
John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022
4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
newschannel20.com
Winter set to strike central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking
HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
Illinois State Trooper’s squad car struck in Scott’s Law crash
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was investigating a traffic crash on I-290 on Tuesday when the squad car was hit by a Chevy Silverado. According to the Illinois State Police, the trooper was at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 10:20 p.m. when the pickup truck failed to […]
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Herald & Review
Hunters get set for firearm deer season in Illinois
The Illinois deer harvest has been remarkable stable for the past decade. Since 2012, deer hunters in Illinois have harvested between 145,000-162,000 deer each year. There is no reason to believe there will be any deviation from those numbers in 2022. “If you look overall, I think we stay pretty...
fox32chicago.com
Illinoisans win big in historic Powerball drawing • 2022 Midterm results • Suburban teen unexpectedly dies
CHICAGO - There were multiple big winners in the days leading up to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, J.B. Pritzker beat Trump-backed Darren Bailey for a second term as governor, and a suburban community is in mourning after a high schooler who died unexpectedly. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Illinois Road Conditions Map: Check Conditions as Snow Moves Through
With the Chicago area seeing its first measurable snow of the season -- and more snow coming for some locations -- drivers will want to check the road conditions before hitting the roads and take precautions. The Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois website offers a look at current...
Robinson High School threat leads to investigation
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had […]
MyStateline.com
Wrong-way driver's alcohol level was double legal limit in crash that killed Illinois family
Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit when she crashed head-on into another car on I-90 in July, killing six members of the same family. Wrong-way driver’s alcohol level was double legal …. Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double...
wglt.org
Ecology Action Center explores permanent household hazardous waste collection site
Normal's Ecology Action Center (EAC) plans to study whether McLean County would use and support a permanent household hazardous waste site. The state of Illinois has funded household hazardous waste collection events in Bloomington-Normal about every other year, but center Michael Brown said that's not enough. “We have historically even...
Illinois Man Tries to ‘Headbutt’ His Way Out of The Back of a Squad Car
An Illinois man was shoved in the back of a squad car for safe keeping. He tried several times to headbutt the window to escape. NorthesCambia. OK let's start from the beginning with this bum. The reason this guy was thrown into the back of a cop car was because of an argument over milk. Throw in the fact that this guy isn't too bright and makes super bad choices, we have a headbutting madman!
fox32chicago.com
Illinois bill would create new felony for unlawful selling of fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois leaders are taking up the battle against opioids. They unveiled new legislation Tuesday to combat the crisis and illegal sales of fentanyl. The legislation targets the people who prey on those with drug addictions, saying they're poisoning the community. "This epidemic grows more serious each year,"...
wglt.org
RSV season is here early, and for some kids, more severe than normal
Illinois hospitals have been so full with pediatric patients that the availability of intensive care beds for kids has hovered around just 6% for the past "few weeks," an Illinois Department of Public Health spokesperson said on Monday. IDPH had previously sounded alarm bells to medical providers late last month,...
