Springfield, IL

WCIA

Indiana man illegally imported 2,600 lbs. of catfish into Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said an Indiana man has illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois. Investigators determined Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind. purchased the fish from Alabama and Mississippi, and imported them into a Plainfield, Ill. lake during three separate occasions in 2021. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?

John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022

4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Winter set to strike central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Defender

Pritzker’s $1 Billion Emergency Rental Assistance for Renters and Landlords

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking

HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Herald & Review

Hunters get set for firearm deer season in Illinois

The Illinois deer harvest has been remarkable stable for the past decade. Since 2012, deer hunters in Illinois have harvested between 145,000-162,000 deer each year. There is no reason to believe there will be any deviation from those numbers in 2022. “If you look overall, I think we stay pretty...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Robinson High School threat leads to investigation

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had […]
ROBINSON, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Tries to ‘Headbutt’ His Way Out of The Back of a Squad Car

An Illinois man was shoved in the back of a squad car for safe keeping. He tried several times to headbutt the window to escape. NorthesCambia. OK let's start from the beginning with this bum. The reason this guy was thrown into the back of a cop car was because of an argument over milk. Throw in the fact that this guy isn't too bright and makes super bad choices, we have a headbutting madman!
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois bill would create new felony for unlawful selling of fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois leaders are taking up the battle against opioids. They unveiled new legislation Tuesday to combat the crisis and illegal sales of fentanyl. The legislation targets the people who prey on those with drug addictions, saying they're poisoning the community. "This epidemic grows more serious each year,"...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

RSV season is here early, and for some kids, more severe than normal

Illinois hospitals have been so full with pediatric patients that the availability of intensive care beds for kids has hovered around just 6% for the past "few weeks," an Illinois Department of Public Health spokesperson said on Monday. IDPH had previously sounded alarm bells to medical providers late last month,...
ILLINOIS STATE

